Nancy Pelosi showed off her basket of fancy chocolates this week at home in her mansion.

A poll of restaurant and bar owners found that 80% of owners are not sure they will ever reopen after the government enforced shutdown of their businesses.

Four of five restaurants may never reopen.

And Nancy Pelosi refused to approve more assistance to these business owners.

The Chicago Tribune reported:

Armed with new data showing that restaurants and bars accounted for 60 percent of the U.S. jobs lost in March, representatives of the Independent Restaurant Coalition renewed their call to Congress for more, and better, federal assistance for the industry’s 11 million workers. In a conference call Thursday afternoon, the coalition reiterated that the recently passed CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program fail to meet the unique needs of independent restaurants — many of whom, the group said, risk permanent closure. Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program had run out of money, and wouldn’t be accepting more applications, essentially shutting small restaurants out of the program.

On Thursday the PPP Loan program ran out of money. Already $349 billion was handed out to struggling businesses.

At least 20,000 went unprocessed on Thursday and Friday.

In the last 4 hours, over 20,000 #PPPloans went unprocessed because @SpeakerPelosi & @SenSchumer are blocking more funding. We are fighting to save jobs & small businesses. What have they fought for? … Prohibiting states from requiring an ID to vote. https://t.co/jWyJCpqry0 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) April 16, 2020

It took 13 days for small businesses to tap pot of money Congress designated for PPP loans, meant to help keep workers on payroll, cover rent for 2 months. Many biz owners have messaged me that they’re still waiting for lifeline. Loan apps not approved yethttps://t.co/4txYh90px3 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 15, 2020

Nancy Pelosi refuses to act.

All she would need to do is approve more funding for the program.

11 million Americans are waiting for Pelosi to act as she sits at home with her basket of chocolates!

