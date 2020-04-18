http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/uhdtqb1SwJI/a-historic-travesty-primary-documents.php

You may recall that Attorney General Barra has characterized the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign and of President Trump as a historic travesty. “My own view,” he stated in his recent interview with Laura Ingraham, “is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness. There is something far more troubling here, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted….I think the president has every right to be frustrated, because I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history. Without any basis they started this investigation of his campaign…”

Barr has now declassified certain materials relating to the abuse of the FISA process targeting Trump in response to letters from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham. Graham has now posted links to the materials here. They are listed as follows:

• Confidential human source transcripts related to the Crossfire Hurricane operation.

• Transcript of George Papadopoulos and FBI Confidential Human Source (declassified March 13, 2020).

• Transcript of George Papadopoulos and FBI Confidential Human Source (declassified April 1, 2020).

• FISA Warrant Application for Carter Page and Three Subsequent Renewals.

• A July 2018 letter from DOJ to the FISA court alerting the court to some of the significant errors and omissions in the Carter Page FISA applications.

Undercover Huber has a linked Twitter thread drawing from these documents. The first is below, with links to the documents, then followed by a tweet highlighting the rationale for opening the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign. The entire thread is unrolled here on the Thread reader app.

Here’s the entirety of the justification for opening Crossfire Hurricane, from a more declassified FISA warrant application: “Some kind of suggestion” “it was unclear whether @GeorgePapa19 or the Russians were referring to material acquired publicly or through other means” pic.twitter.com/h8lYuDpCuy — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 17, 2020

