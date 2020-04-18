https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/coronavirus-spread-hubei-province-chinese-officials-applied-remdesivir-patent/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The deadly China coronavirus that started in China sometime in late 2019 has now circled the globe. Evidence suggests that the coronavirus was not from a wet market but came from a lab in Wuhan. We still don’t know whether the deadly virus was leaked intentionally or if it was an accident.

But we do know that the Chinese did attempt to market a cure for the coronavirus to the world in January after the virus began to spread.

We reported four days ago that in late March FOX News host Tucker Carlson reported on a CHINESE study in the Western press on the origin of the novel coronavirus. The study concluded the deadly virus came out of local laboratories in Hubei Province. The smoking gun in the study was the viral link to horseshoe bats which are not sold in local wet markets and are not native to Wuhan. In fact the closest colony is 900 kilometers away. There is no evidence horseshoe bats were sold in the Wuhan wet markets. The local labs used this bat specimen and the virus likely came from a lab in Wuhan.

