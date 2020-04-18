https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/air-force-eyes-hypersonic-weapons-b1-b52-bombers/

(ZEROHEDGE) The Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) is preparing to mount hypersonic AGM-183 Air-launched Rapid Response Weapons (ARRW) externally on the Rockwell B-1 Lancer supersonic bomber.

AFGSC chief Gen. Timothy Ray told Air Force Magazine, in an interview that will appear in the May issue, that the Air Force has already retired 17 B-1 airframes from the fleet. The remaining B-1s will likely be modernized, some with the ability to carry hypersonic missiles, Ray added.

“My goal would be to bring on at least a squadron’s worth of airplanes modified with external pylons on the B-1, to carry the ARRW hypersonic cruise missile,” he said.

