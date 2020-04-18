https://www.westernjournal.com/alex-trebek-set-debut-memoir-just-80th-birthday/

Beloved television show host Alex Trebek has not been idle. Throughout his cancer treatment he’s had his fair share of struggles, but he’s still filmed shows, reached out to fans and kept himself busy.

In early March, the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account shared a video of Trebek talking about his battle. People with the cancer Trebek has have about an 18 percent chance of making it one year.

“I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker,” he said.

“There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days,” he explained. “I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will.”

While the future is uncertain and Trebek has a fight ahead of him, his doctor is approaching year two with a healthy dose of optimism.

“You know my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day,” Trebek added. “He said, Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only 7 percent, he was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival.”

But plenty of fans and friends have done their part to support Trebek, too, and he was so touched that he decided to do something he’d put off for decades.

“Alex has been making good use of his time at home!” the Jeopardy! Facebook page shared on April 14, along with a photo of a book set to come out on July 21 called “The Answer Is… Reflections on My Life.”

The book’s page on the Simon & Schuster website has all the details.

“Since debuting as the host of Jeopardy! in 1984, Alex Trebek has been something like a family member to millions of television viewers, bringing entertainment and education into their homes five nights a week,” the “About The Book” section reads.

“Last year, he made the stunning announcement that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. What followed was an incredible outpouring of love and kindness. Social media was flooded with messages of support, and the Jeopardy! studio received boxes of cards and letters offering guidance, encouragement, and prayers.”

“For over three decades, Trebek had resisted countless appeals to write a book about his life. Yet he was moved so much by all the goodwill, he felt compelled to finally share his story.

‘I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,’ he writes in The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.”

The book is promised to have plenty of explanations and opinions on a variety of topics like parenting and marriage, along with a bunch of exclusive images of his life, all presented in chapters with titles in the form of questions.

Available at Barnes&Noble, Amazon and several other sellers, the book will hit shelves July 21, the day before Trebek’s birthday — a fitting way to celebrate 80 years of life.

