Attorney Robert Barnes joined Jesse Watters on Saturday night to discuss the tyrannical governors during the national coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney Robert Barnes is representing Americans whose rights have been infringed during this national crisis.

And his appearance has already pressured a governor to reverse his policies.

Via Watters’ World:

[embedded content]
