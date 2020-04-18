https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/attorney-robert-barnes-speaks-tyrannical-governors-watters-world-video/

Attorney Robert Barnes joined Jesse Watters on Saturday night to discuss the tyrannical governors during the national coronavirus pandemic.

A new lawsuit takes aim at politicians making unconstitutional lock down orders. Attorney who is suing the Michigan Governor @Barnes_Law joins the show to talk about the lawsuit and government overreach in the age of Coronavirus, tonight. #FoxNews 8PM ET. pic.twitter.com/Be9UL3Ylcs — Watters’ World (@WattersWorld) April 18, 2020

Attorney Robert Barnes is representing Americans whose rights have been infringed during this national crisis.

And his appearance has already pressured a governor to reverse his policies.

TRENDING: IT’S HAPPENING: At Long Last John Solomon Says Indictments May Be Coming This Week in Obama’s Spygate Scandal (VIDEO)

Word got back to a certain politician about my appearance tonight about a lawsuit being filed against him, as discussed tonight on @JesseBWatters show @WattersWorld, and it appears he is going to reverse his policies right away to protect First Amendment rights in his city. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 18, 2020

Via Watters’ World:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]