https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bernie-sanders-gets-dragged-supporters-sending-fundraising-email-dnc/

Bernie Sanders has spent the last several years talking about a revolution to topple the establishment.

Now he is sending fundraising emails on behalf of the establishment.

How can anyone blame his supporters for being annoyed?

The Hill reports:

TRENDING: RETALIATION? Michigan’s Democrat Governor Threatens to EXTEND Stay-At-Home Order in Response to #OperationGridlock Protesters

Sanders sends fundraising email for DNC

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) send out a fundraising solicitation Friday on behalf of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the latest sign he’s seeking to bring his supporters behind the party’s presumptive nominee, Joe Biden.

Sanders, who suspended his presidential campaign last week and later endorsed the former vice president, said he will do everything in his power to help defeat President Trump in November and touted the DNC’s work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.

“My campaign for president may be over, but our struggle continues. That struggle begins with defeating Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history, but it does not end there. I will also be doing everything in my power to elect strong progressives at every level of government,” Sanders wrote. “That is why I am about to ask you to join me by making a donation to the Democratic Unity Fund today.”

The statement was particularly notable given the bitterness between Sanders and the DNC during the 2016 presidential race, when many Sanders supporters believed the national party was seeking to help Democrat Hillary Clinton win the nomination.

Check out some of the reactions to this:

It looks like that whole ‘unity’ thing isn’t going as planned.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...