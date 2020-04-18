https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bernie-sanders-gets-dragged-supporters-sending-fundraising-email-dnc/

Bernie Sanders has spent the last several years talking about a revolution to topple the establishment.

Now he is sending fundraising emails on behalf of the establishment.

How can anyone blame his supporters for being annoyed?

The Hill reports:

Sanders sends fundraising email for DNC Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) send out a fundraising solicitation Friday on behalf of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the latest sign he’s seeking to bring his supporters behind the party’s presumptive nominee, Joe Biden. Sanders, who suspended his presidential campaign last week and later endorsed the former vice president, said he will do everything in his power to help defeat President Trump in November and touted the DNC’s work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot. “My campaign for president may be over, but our struggle continues. That struggle begins with defeating Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history, but it does not end there. I will also be doing everything in my power to elect strong progressives at every level of government,” Sanders wrote. “That is why I am about to ask you to join me by making a donation to the Democratic Unity Fund today.” The statement was particularly notable given the bitterness between Sanders and the DNC during the 2016 presidential race, when many Sanders supporters believed the national party was seeking to help Democrat Hillary Clinton win the nomination.

Check out some of the reactions to this:

LOL. Never. DNC Got Michael Bloomberg Billionaire Funding And Said They Don’t Need Bernie Sanders Voters Which Are Donors.

Sanders sends fundraising email for DNC https://t.co/j9ykvTsCbc — #VoteByMail 4 #BernieSanders! #MedicareForAll (@LostDiva) April 17, 2020

Sorry Bernie I do not appreciate you sending us emails asking for money for the dnc . That’s not cool. You can endorse your good friend joe because you want to defeat orange man, but we donated for fundamental change. Not lining the pockets of corporate democrats — Marie 🌻 💘Cornpop’s wife💘 (@marieesophh) April 17, 2020

Dear @BernieSanders, I do not consent to you sharing my email and donation information with the @DNC or Biden’s campaign. Pass it on. https://t.co/0GJrhzbgCQ — Michael Raveles 🌹🌵🌹🌵🌹🌵🌹🌵🌹 (@ravelesm) April 16, 2020

Bernie always said he would support the nominee but he didn’t have to immediately send out emails and fund raise for the DNC. I called him a fraud many times now Berners can not deny it..

Berners should be outraged and call him out on this. — Tao Dao Man 🌵☮☯️ (@TaoDaoMan) April 18, 2020

It looks like that whole ‘unity’ thing isn’t going as planned.

