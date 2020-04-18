http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ua3Aw4GZWPc/

Actress and left-wing activist Bette Midler declared late Friday evening that President Donald Trump has “30,000 corpses” on his hands as a result of his response to the Chinese coronavirus.

“YOU SHOULD TALK, YOU RIDICULOUS, PATHETIC EXCUSE FOR A PUBLIC OFFICIAL! YOU HAVE 30,000 CORPSES ON YOUR HANDS,” the Beaches star said in response to a Trump tweet critiquing the Obama administration’s handling of the “H1N1 Swine Flu.”

“Every single day you cause death, destruction, and untold suffering. Four more years of your incompetence and we won’t have a country left!” Bette Midler continued, adding the hashtags #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath and #Loser.”

YOU SHOULD TALK, YOU RIDICULOUS, PATHETIC EXCUSE FOR A PUBLIC OFFICIAL! YOU HAVE 30,000 CORPSES ON YOUR HANDS. Every single day you cause death, destruction, and untold suffering. Four more years of your incompetence and we won’t have a country left! #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath #Loser https://t.co/oCpDmTgUaT — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 18, 2020

Midler is hardly the first high-profile progressive figure to place the weight of U.S. casualties caused by the virus on President Trump.

Failed presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) told Vice News that Trump essentially shirked his duties as president of the United States during the crisis, resulting in more stories about “body bags.”

Not to be outdone, left-wing pop icon Cher took the sentiment a step further, accusing Republican supporters of Trump of looking the other way as the president “kills Americans.”

Aways Knew trump’s STUPIDITY &CRUELTY Could Put🇺🇸Lives in Danger,But Didn’t Think ALL PPL Around Him Would Be Accessories.SENATORS,HEADS OF HIS AGENCY’S.🇺🇸BUSINESSES,MEGA DONORS, ALL WHO HAVE👋🏻IN THE TILL. THESE PPL TURN HEADS WHILE trump KILLS🇺🇸NS https://t.co/sSwA5bCMs1 — Cher (@cher) April 16, 2020

And former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones said the president’s name should appear on the death certificates of those who died from the virus.

Like what is wrong with us how dont we see the narcissistic behavior of this clown? We need put his name on all the death certificates from this pandemic too!! What the fuck?! #VOTETHEMFOUT #GETRIDOFALLOFTHEM pic.twitter.com/f9GT0366wB — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump said during Friday’s press conference that the U.S. will continue in identifying the origin of the Chinese virus and challenged China’s death toll, which remains suspiciously low.

“We don’t have the most in the world deaths, the most in the world has to be China, it’s a massive country, it’s gone through a tremendous problem with this,” Trump said. “They must have the most.”

