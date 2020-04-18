https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-maher-medias-coronavirus-panic-porn-is-going-to-get-trump-re-elected

Bill Maher went off on the media Friday night during his show “Real Time” on HBO, saying that they need to cut back on their “panic porn” reporting on the coronavirus or else they will end up helping President Donald Trump get re-elected.

“Now that we’re starting to see some hope in all this, don’t hope-shame me,” Maher began. “You know the problem with non-stop gloom and doom is it gives Trump the chance to play the optimist. And optimists tend to win American elections.”

“So look, if this insanity happens again, news sources have to rein it in,” Maher said. “Everyone knows that coronavirus is no walk in the park … ‘cause you literally can’t walk in the park. But at some point the daily drumbeat of depression and terror veers into panic porn.”

