Former CIA Director John Brennan blasted President Trump over his Coronavirus response as rumors swirl of imminent indictments related to the Spygate scandal.

President Trump said Obama/Biden were a disaster in handling the Swine Flu pandemic that swept through the country in 2009-2010.

Obama golfed while Swine Flu killed thousands of Americans, including 1,400 children.

TRUMP: Biden/Obama were a disaster in handling the H1N1 Swine Flu. Polling at the time showed disastrous approval numbers. 17,000 people died unnecessarily and through incompetence! Also, don’t forget their 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare website that should have cost close to nothing!

Brennan attacked Trump and defended Obama and Biden by spreading lies about their response to Swine Flu.

BRENNAN: Your dishonesty has no limits. H1N1 was an immediate top priority & handled decisively. FDA quickly approved testing kits, issued emergency authorizations & approved rapidly developed vaccines. Approval of Obama/Biden leadership was 66% at beginning of outbreak; 57% through fall.

On Friday night investigative journalist John Solomon joined Lou Dobbs to discuss the ongoing Crossfire Hurricane or Spygate scandal.

John Solomon told Lou Dobbs that he believes indictments may be imminent.

“I will say this. There is fairly significant evidence that at this very moment, this week, the last couple of weeks Lou that there is some criminal investigative activity that I think will result in some action coming out soon. It’s not going to be a lot. Don’t expect 10 or 12 indictments but there could be a handful of indictments and much more information,” John Solomon said.

John Solomon also said last week that John Durham is focusing on false testimonies based on the grand jury subpoenas.

Brennan may be indicted because he perjured himself during a May 2017 testimony to Congress.

John Brennan claimed in a May 2017 testimony under oath that Hillary’s phony dossier didn’t factor into the Intelligence Community’s Assessment report on Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election.

