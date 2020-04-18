https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/california-study-shows-50x-people-projected-coronavirus-now-immune/

(BREITBART) A team of researchers from Stanford University and other California colleges recruited volunteers in Santa Clara County to take blood tests and the stunning results show that 50 times more people than projected have had the coronavirus and now possess the antibodies that makes them immune.

Some 3,000 people volunteered to take a blood test, U.S. Spectator reported:

The result was positive in 1.5 percent of cases. Adjusting for age, gender and ethnicity the results suggest that 2.8 percent of people in the county had already had the virus. That might not seem many, but at the time of the study — on April 4 and 5 — only 1,094 people in the county were recorded as having the virus. The study suggests the real figure is between 48,000 and 81,000.

