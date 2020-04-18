https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/china-media-now-claims-coronavirus-originated-american-athletes-visited-wuhan-october-2019/

China media now claims that the coronavirus was started by American athletes who visited Wuhan in October 2019.

The Guardian is reporting that foreigners in China are being shunned since the outbreak of the coronavirus:

Over the past few weeks, as Chinese health officials reported new “imported” coronavirus cases almost every day, foreigners living in the country have noticed a change. They have been turned away from restaurants, shops, gyms and hotels, subjected to further screening, yelled at by locals and avoided in public spaces. “I’m walking past someone, then they see my blue eyes and jump a foot back,” said Andrew Hoban, 33, who is originally from Ireland and lives in Shanghai. Experiences range from socially awkward to xenophobic. An American walking with a group of foreigners in a park in Beijing saw a woman grab her child and run the other way. Others have described being called “foreign trash”. A recent online article, under an image of ship stacked with refuse being pushed away from China’s coast, was headlined: “Beware of a second outbreak started by foreign garbage.”

Although the Chinese press currently shuns foreigners, the reason may not be solely related due to recent cases of the coronavirus coming to China from abroad. China propaganda also claims that the coronavirus started in Wuhan after an athletic event in October when Americans brought the virus to China.

One small website in America repeated China’s claims:

In October 2019, the US brought 172 (really 369) military athletes to Wuhan for the World Military Games. Despite having the largest military in the world, tenfold, the US came in 35th behind nations like Iran, Finland and Slovenia. No video or photos exist of the US team, no records were kept, a huge team but a pitiful performance for the best military in the world. The US team did so badly that they were called “Soy Sauce Soldiers” by the Chinese. In fact, many never participated in any event and stayed near the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where the disease is said to have originated only days after the US left the area. The US team went home on October 28, 2019, and within 2 weeks, the first human contact cases of COVID 19 were seen in Wuhan. The Chinese have not been able to find “patient zero” and believe he was a member of the US team.

Across China, many of its citizens believe that the coronavirus originated from an American athlete at the Wuhan games. This is what the Chinese media is reporting to the masses!

