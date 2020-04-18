https://thehill.com/homenews/media/493519-chris-cuomos-wife-showing-signs-of-recovery-after-testing-positive-for-covid

Cristina Cuomo, wife of CNN anchor Chris CuomoChristopher (Chris) Charles CuomoChris Cuomo’s wife tests positive for coronavirus: ‘The one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen’ Hamptons bicyclist files police report after verbal confrontation with CNN’s Chris Cuomo: report CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘I don’t like what I do professionally’ MORE, said she is feeling better after being diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.

“I feel pretty good today,” Cristina Cuomo told Entertainment Tonight on Friday.

Cuomo tested positive for the disease 18 days after her husband learned he contracted it. Both husband and wife have said they are feeling better and neither has shown a need to be hospitalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was highly congested, had a terrible sinus headache, and I just thought, ‘You know what, I’m so run down. I’m not getting enough sleep, I’m feeling a lot of stress from caregiving and managing the kids and my own business that it just caught up with me,'” she said.

She began experiencing symptoms after she quarantined herself for 14 days and at first thought she was sick with something other than the coronavirus. She said she’s treating the disease, which has not had an approved treatment yet, with natural remedies.

“I thought, ‘I’m home free there’s no way this is corona,'” she said. “The next morning I woke up without a sense of smell or taste – and I have a very strong sense of smell, so for me not to smell, you know, it felt like the world was falling apart around me.”

On Thursday night, Chris Cuomo shared more details about how he and his wife are doing, saying he’s feeling “better than I deserve.”

“She’s stronger than I am. She’s got a stronger immune system, a stronger constitution and a stronger character,” Cuomo said.

I’m doing “better than I deserve” but “this was tough for Cristina to get it,” says @chriscuomo, sharing an update on his family after both he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus #CNNTownHall https://t.co/cHHHqOOPRn pic.twitter.com/zmPARSekuz — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 17, 2020

Chris Cuomo said he and his wife experienced symptoms from the virus much differently. He also noted that because both of them are sick, they are relying on their three children to take care household duties.

“She lost her sense of smell and taste, but no fever. She got a lot of sinus pressure in her head, a little bit of lethargy,” Cuomo said. “And a little bit of residual frustration at me, because I’m almost certainly how she got sick.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

