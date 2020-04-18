http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/o-p4Ddfa78Q/

On Friday’s “McLaughlin Group,” the Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift argued that by defunding the World Health Organization, President Trump is “really looking for a constitutional challenge. Because he’d rather talk about that than the numbers of dead.”

Clift stated, “[T]here’s a constitutional challenge, also, coming over the World Health Organization and its funding. The World Health Organization has its flaws. I will admit that. Everybody admits that. But they are coordinating research for a vaccine around the world. It’s not just American researchers who are in the race for a vaccine. They are doing important work. And the president can’t — this is money that’s been appropriated, earmarked by Congress. So, he’s really looking for a constitutional challenge. Because he’d rather talk about that than the numbers of dead.”

She added that President Trump “needs a scapegoat to make up for his failings.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

