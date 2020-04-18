https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/comrade-bill-de-blasio-urges-new-yorkers-snitch-social-distance-rule-breakers/

New York City now has its own snitch line!

Earlier this week socialist New York City Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters New York City will not reopen until July or August AT THE EARLIEST!

Now the good Mayor de Blasio is encouraging his serfdom to snitch on their neighbors for breaking the social distancing rules.
This is straight out of the Marxist handbook.

Here’s the first complaint from last night…

Love this comment under the mayor’s tweet.

