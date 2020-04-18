https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/confirmed-like-everywhere-else-vast-majority-new-york-state-coronavirus-victims-age-70/

It appears Coronavirus is a Deadly Senior Disease

The Italian government released their latest numbers on the coronavirus update in early March.

There were 1,247 new cases of the deadly disease reported in Italy at the time.

The Italian government also released the percentage of deaths by age group.

90+ years old: 6% of deaths

80 – 89 years old: 42% of deaths

70 – 79 years old: 35% of deaths

60 – 69 years old: 16% of deaths

These numbers came from the World Health Organization YouTube page.

The numbers from Italy show 99% of the coronavirus deaths were Italians over the age of 60.

According to FOX News — 78% of COVID-19 Patients have At Least One Underlying Health Problem!

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Smith claims in his treatment of coronavirus patients he has not seen a single patient severely affected under the age of 70 who was not diabetic, pre-diabetic or obese.

Massachusetts is another state that has seen a vast majority of its coronavirus deaths in those victims over 60-years-old.

And in New York state 84% of its victims are over 60. 65% of the victims are over 70!

Via the New York State Department of Health.

How does this justify the current proposed lockdowns by the CDC and Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx?

It doesn’t.

