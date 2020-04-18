http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8ZmGTrEKIUQ/ar-BB12Q90W

Replay Video
UP NEXT

The failure by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to quickly produce a test kit for detecting the novel coronavirus was triggered by a glaring scientific breakdown at the CDC’s central laboratory complex in Atlanta, according to scientists with knowledge of the matter and a determination by federal regulators.

Loading...

Load Error

The CDC facilities that assembled the kits violated sound manufacturing practices, resulting in contamination of one of the three test components used in the highly sensitive detection process, the scientists said.

The cross contamination most likely occurred because chemical mixtures were assembled into the kits within a lab space that was also handling synthetic coronavirus material. The scientists also said the proximity deviated from accepted procedures and jeopardized testing for the virus.

Subscribe to the Post Most newsletter: Today’s most popular stories on The Washington Post

The Washington Post separately confirmed that Food and Drug Administration officials concluded that the CDC violated its own laboratory standards in making the kits. The substandard practices exposed the kits to contamination.

The troubled segment of the test was not critical to detecting the novel coronavirus, experts said. But after the difficulty emerged, CDC officials took more than a month to remove the unnecessary step from the kits, exacerbating nationwide delays in testing, according to an examination of federal documents and interviews with more than 30 present and former federal scientists and others familiar with the events. Many of them spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

a group of people sitting at a desk in an office: People work at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta last month. © Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images People work at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta last month.

This account confirms for the first time the contamination’s role in undermining the test and the CDC’s failure to meets its lab standards.

The development and rollout of the original kits are subjects of an investigation led by the Department of Health and Human Services, federal officials said.

The CDC — America’s premier institution for combating the spread of catastrophic disease — declined to make available for interviews those involved in the test design or manufacturing. A spokesman, Benjamin N. Haynes, provided a statement Friday that acknowledged substandard “quality control” in its manufacturing of the test kits.

Those efforts “were not sufficient in this circumstance,” the statement said. The agency also said it has “implemented enhanced quality control to address the issue.”

The CDC said the problems with the test kits might have resulted from “a design and/or manufacturing issue or possible contamination.”

Haynes also defended the CDC’s work, saying that earlier troubles were eventually ironed out.

“As of March 23, more than 90 state and local public health labs in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico verified they are successfully using [the] diagnostic kits,” Haynes said in the statement.

Shortcomings with the tests were first noticed in late January, after the CDC sent an initial batch to 26 public health labs across the country. According to those with knowledge of what unfolded, false-positive reactions emerged at 24 of the 26 labs that first tried out the kits in advance of analyzing samples gathered from patients.

“Only two of them got it right,’’ said a senior federal scientist who reviewed the development of the kits and internal test documentation, and who concluded that the false positives were caused by contamination that occurred at the CDC.

Newly married Tyler and Caryn Suiters embrace following their marriage ceremony performed by Rev. Andrew Merrow in an otherwise empty St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, on April 18, in Arlington, Virginia. Rev. Merrow and his wife Cameron Merrow were the only other attendees at the ceremony due to social distancing guidelines.
Hundreds of New Hampshire residents rally at the State House, calling on the government to re-open the state for business as the coronavirus shutdown continues, in Concord, New Hampshire, on April 18.
Cars wait in a line to receive boxes of food at a drive-thru food distribution site from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor as authorities encourage social distancing outside the Teamsters Local 572 office, in Carson, California, on April 18.
Protesters rally at the Texas State Capitol to speak out against Texas’ handling of the pandemic, in Austin, Texas, on April 18. Austin and many other Texas cities remain under stay-at-home orders except for essential personnel.
General view of a drive thru coronavirus (covid-19) testing site on April 18, in Springfield, Tennessee. Tennessee drive-thru testing sites now allow those without symptoms of coronavirus to receive testing.
Protesters with the group “Reopen Maryland” rally near the State House to call on the state to lift the stay-at-home orders and reopen the economy, on April 18, in Annapolis, Maryland. Most protesters rallied from inside their cars as they caused gridlock in a traffic circle and a smaller group protested outside of their cars.
An aerial view shows Los Angeles City Hall illuminated in blue as a tribute to healthcare workers responding to the pandemic, on April 18, in Los Angeles, California.
Journalists wearing masks sit in chairs spaced for social distancing as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks on April 17, in Baton Rouge, La.
A man and a child cross a street amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on April 17, in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Medical workers pose for photos taken by coworkers as they stand with signs saying “Heroes Work Here” that have been placed outside the FutureCare Lochearn senior nursing facility where a large number of residents and staff have reportedly tested positive on April 17, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Uber motorized scooters and bicycles are stored in a vacant parking lot at the U.S. Salvation Army building on April 17, in Washington.
Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, speaks about the coronavirus on April 17, in the White House.
A “Now Hiring” sign advertising jobs at Lowe’s is seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues on April 17, in Homestead, Florida.
Banners are seen in a green beans field open for people to harvest for free, on April 17, in Homestead, Florida.
A woman wearing an American flag bandanna joins protesters demanding Florida businesses and government reopen, at a rally in downtown Orlando, Fla, on April 17.
In a protest designed to adhere to social-distancing and with care taken for safety, 1,000 pop-up signs were arranged on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building showing the faces of nurses and frontline healthcare workers pleading for adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) on April 17 in Washington, D.C.
Nurse and health care workers of Jacobi Medical Center hold a rally against a new paid sick leave policy by NYC Health + Hospitals that mandates health care workers who are sick present a doctor’s note to receive a paid sick day on April 17 in the Bronx, New York.
Volunteers help the San Antonio Food Bank distribute food to more than 2,000 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 17.
Protesters gather outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ official residence on April 17 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to call on him to loosen stay-at-home restrictions imposed across the state because of the coronavirus.

Kitchen workers prepare bag lunches at Centro Hispano Daniel Torres to be distributed at Olivet Boys and Girls Club to help feed children in Reading, Pennsylvania on April 17.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his daily press briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17 in Albany, New York. Cuomo, along with governors from other East Coast states, is extending his state’s shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15.
Residents collect food distributed by the National Guard on April 17 in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks to the media during a press conference at the Urban League of Broward County to announce that Florida’s first two walk-through coronavirus testing sites will be opening on Saturday as the pandemic continues on April 17.
Elmhurst Hospital Center hold vigil for colleagues and patients who have died amid pandemic on April 16 in Queens, New York.
A COVID-19 IgG and IgM Rapid Test Cassette is displayed on April 16, in New York City. The take home test says they can tell a person if they have Coronavirus antibodies in their system, thus indicating that they have had the virus.
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, is supported by Nichollette Jones, her doula, and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while laboring at the home of Pedroza’s licensed midwife, Susan Taylor, where Pedroza plans to give birth, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7.
A woman wearing a face mask and a plastic bag pulls a cart loaded with bags of recyclables through the streets of Lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (which causes COVID-19) on April 16, in New York City.
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing during ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in New York, April 15.
A worker exits the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center on April 16, in Andover, New Jersey. After an anonymous tip to police, 17 people were found dead at the long-term care facility, including two nurses, where at least 76 patients and 41 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
An animal keeper feeds a piece of fruit to a fruit bat during a behind the scenes interactive live stream from the Oakland Zoo on April 16, in Oakland, California. Since the Oakland Zoo has been closed to the public during the shelter in place, they are offering a subscription based service that will feature five weekly behind the scenes live streamed interactive programs that will feature animal keepers and their animals. Viewers are able to interact with the keepers by submitting questions to about the animals.
Demonstrators measure out a ‘social distance’ of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia’s stay-at-home order and business closures in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during a protest against the lockdown measures in Richmond, Virginia, April 16.
Michele Pottberg, a Senior Nurse Clinician on the COVID-19 treatment ward at NYU Langone Medical Center pats a New York Police Department (NYPD) horse outside the hospital on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as NYPD Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, April 16.
President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao listens during an event “celebrating America’s Truckers” at the White House on April 16 in Washington, D.C. President Trump honored American truckers for their efforts to move food and supplies around the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workers from Island Harvest and North Babylon High School prepare to serve goods to patrons on April 16 in North Babylon, New York.
Sun Pacific founder and CEO Berne Evans delivers Cuties to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on April 16 in Los Angeles, California.
The National Guard delivers food to some of the communities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Chelsea, Massachusetts on April 16.
Protesters rally against stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic at Capitol Square in Richmond, Virginia on April 16.
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state’s extended stay-at-home order, at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.
New Jersey police officers and health workers are seen in a newly approved saliva-based coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site in Edison, New Jersey, on April 15.
Dwayne Evans reads a book near his cot at a temporary men’s shelter run by the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, currently with 75 beds spaced at least six feet apart, in Seattle, Washington, on April 15. The shelter had two positive cases of the disease, with both people moved into isolation and the rest testing negative. 
A tag for cleaning crews hangs on the office doors of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the mostly empty U.S. Capitol, in Washington, on April 15.
Dr. Cory Baker disinfects a fellow worker at a ProHEALTH Care coronavirus testing site on April 15 in New Hyde Park, New York.
A man wearing a mask stands in front of a poster of Coachella on La Brea Avenue during the COVID-19 crisis on April 15 in Hollywood, California.
A sign reading ‘Keep This Far Apart’, to remind people of social distancing, is seen in a park on April 15 in New York.
Asuncion Esquivel uses a sewing machine to put together an isolation gown at the Goodwill South Florida facility for doctors working in hospitals on April 15 in Miami, Florida. 
People protest against excessive quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic in Lansing, Michigan on April 15.
The Durham Bull bronze statue in Durham, North Carolina, is donned with a makeshift surgical mask on April 15.
Health workers conduct coronavirus tests at a drive through testing site on April 15 in Orlando, Florida.
A mural reads “Stay Home, Life is Beautiful’, on April 14 in Los Angeles. 
Reuben Goodman, dressed in a Star War costume, dances outside of his house on his 5th birthday while maintaining social distance, in South Orange, New Jersey, on April 14.
50/50 SLIDES

Slideshow by photo services

The false positives arose during testing of “negative control’’ samples that contained highly purified water and no genetic material. That aspect of testing was essential to confirm that the test results were reliable and not because of contamination.

“The bottom line is, if you have a negative sample, and it’s coming up positive, the only way for that to happen is cross contamination. . . . There is no other explanation for it,’’ the scientist said.

Experts said the kits were contaminated before they were shipped out to the state health labs.

Stephen A. Morse, a retired senior CDC microbiologist, said the circumstances as reconstructed by The Post point to contamination as the cause of the false positives.

“With a negative control, there’s nothing there to be amplified unless there was some contamination present,’’ Morse said. “If your negative control is giving you a positive reaction, that’s indication of contamination.’’

The possibility of contamination in the CDC lab was raised by Axios in a story in early March. “The big question: It was not immediately clear if or how possible contamination in the Atlanta lab played a role in delays or problems with testing,” the story said.

The CDC’s delay in changing course after the test problems has hindered efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019. It grew to a regional outbreak and, ultimately, a pandemic that has wrought widespread death and an unprecedented shuttering of the U.S. economy. As of Friday, the virus has infected at least 695,369 Americans and killed at least 32,454.

Replay Video
UP NEXT

The failure with testing kept the public health labs from performing disease surveillance intended to predict and minimize harm before the virus became widely established in the United States. The impact has been magnified by the nation’s inability to rapidly expand the availability of testing.

There remains no proven cure or vaccine to prevent the onset of the virus, which scientists suspect jumped from an animal species to humans in Wuhan, China. Until effective medical countermeasures emerge, diagnostic testing is crucial to assessing the spread of the virus and containing it.

The FDA’s examination of the CDC’s test kit exonerated its design — but concluded that the problem was caused by substandard manufacturing practices, according to an FDA statement. The FDA regulates the safety and effectiveness of medical devices, including the test kits manufactured to diagnose covid-19 disease in humans.

The “CDC did not manufacture its test consistent with its own protocol,” the FDA told The Post.

The FDA declined to elaborate on its findings, but those with knowledge of the matter said the problem involved contamination in the manufacturing process.

“It’s critical that the tests used work, because false results can also contribute to the spread of covid-19,’’ the FDA said.

In late February, after an FDA official visited the CDC’s lab complex in Atlanta, he advised the CDC to discontinue manufacturing the kits, the regulatory agency said. In response, the CDC turned to an outside contractor to manufacture the remaining kits it had intended to make for public health labs.

The CDC’s performance with the test kits marks an unparalleled low in its often-proud, 74-year history.

“I was just saddened and embarrassed when this test didn’t work out,’’ said James Le Duc, a virologist and former CDC official who now is director of the Galveston National Laboratory in Texas. “It’s really a terrible black mark on the CDC, and the impact was devastating to the country.’’

a close up of a piece of paper: An electron microscope image shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of covid-19. Antibody blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. © Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC/AP An electron microscope image shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of covid-19. Antibody blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school.

“They didn’t have a test that worked”

On Jan. 12, Chinese authorities made public a vital piece of medical information: the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus that was raging in the metropolitan area of Wuhan, about 500 miles west of Shanghai.

Because of the volume of global travel, cases would almost surely emerge in the United States. The genetic sequence was what scientists at the CDC needed to design a test kit for detecting coronavirus infections.

At the CDC’s labs in Atlanta, scientists went to work. Officials there assigned responsibility for designing the test kits to the CDC’s Division of Viral Diseases, whose stated mission is to “prevent disease, disability and death.”

Those familiar with the events said the design efforts were led by Stephen Lindstrom, an accomplished respiratory virus specialist who was a co-inventor of seven earlier CDC tests for strains of the flu. Lindstrom, who did not respond to a request for comment, was responsible for designing but not manufacturing the kits, scientists told The Post.

For reasons that have remained unexplained publicly, the CDC scientists chose complexity over simplicity in the test’s design.

The test kits featured two components that focused on separate regions of the virus’s genome, a standard approach. However, the CDC also outfitted the kits with a third component, a pan-coronavirus segment. That addition sought to identify a wider family of coronaviruses, of which covid-19 is the most recent strain to be observed in humans. Tests that were being developed abroad under sponsorship from the World Health Organization did not include this extra feature.

With the additional test component, the CDC’s scientists may have hoped to bolster the kits’ reliability in distinguishing covid-19 from other coronavirus strains.

One of them, severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, originated in China in 2003 and killed 774 people worldwide, though none in the United States. SARS jumped from an animal species to humans, as was the case with the novel coronavirus. The CDC test component also sought to detect coronaviruses that are carried by bats.

The CDC’s extra test component was not essential to detecting the novel coronavirus and it complicated the test when speed was critical, many experts said.

“Either the CDC didn’t know it was a crisis or they should have pulled the plug on that faster,’’ said Paul Keim, a Northern Arizona University geneticist whose institute is testing for the virus. “They didn’t have a test that worked.”

Officials at the CDC chose to have the test kits manufactured in-house, instead of by an outside contractor. The CDC facilities are typically staffed by experienced microbiologists and technicians, and the labs had successfully made test kits for other pathogens. Producing reliable test kits requires rigorous quality control.

The kits were developed in a specialty lab that focuses on disease research and were assembled at the CDC’s Biotechnology Core Facility Branch, located at the agency’s headquarters in Atlanta.

On Jan. 17, five days after the Chinese made public the genetic sequence, Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a news briefing that agency counterparts in Japan and Thailand had already used DNA testing to detect coronavirus cases.

“We at CDC also have the ability to do that today, but we are working on a more specific diagnostic,” she added.

Messonnier apparently was referring to the extra, pan-coronavirus component that the CDC was designing into its test kit.

The tests used in Japan and Thailand had been developed by the WHO without the third component. A growing number of countries were turning to that test without difficulties.

Messonnier also said it was likely that the virus would appear in North America.

“It’s highly plausible that there will be at least a case in the United States,” she said.

On Jan. 21, Messonnier announced that a few days earlier the CDC had “finalized development” of its test and used it to confirm the first coronavirus infection in the United States, a man in Washington state who had traveled from the Wuhan region.

“In the coming weeks, we anticipate sharing these tests with domestic and international partners,’’ she told reporters.

While human-to-human spread had been confirmed in China, Messonnier said, “we continue to believe the risk of this novel coronavirus to the American public at large remains low at this time.’’

After using the test to successfully diagnose the first U.S. patient, CDC technicians began a second phase of development — manufacturing the batch of kits that would go to the 26 public health labs. It was during this phase that the chemical materials for the kits became contaminated, according to a scientist with knowledge of what happened.

“The first lot, they did not find any issues,” the scientist said. “They used the same [genetic] sequence for the second lot. . . . The second lot they manufactured ended up getting cross-contaminated.”

a man standing in front of Robert R. Redfield, Anthony S. Fauci posing for the camera: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks at a news conference in Washington on Jan. 28 about the federal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Standing with Azar are, from left, CDC Director Robert Redfield, CDC official Nancy Messonnier and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony S. Fauci. © Patrick Semansky/AP Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks at a news conference in Washington on Jan. 28 about the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Standing with Azar are, from left, CDC Director Robert Redfield, CDC official Nancy Messonnier and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony S. Fauci.

In the fourth week of January, the CDC shipped out the kits to more than two dozen public health labs scattered across the country, from Albany, N.Y., to Richmond, Calif.

As designed, the kits required the labs to use a highly sensitive molecular technique called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR.

The testing relies on a multistep regimen that starts when a six-inch synthetic-tipped swab is used to gather a sample of mucus from a person’s nasal passage or throat. That sample is delivered to a lab in a sealed container.

At the lab, nucleic acid is extracted from the sample and placed into a small tube, along with solutions of various chemical reagents, including an enzyme that converts viral RNA, if present, into DNA.

Once the DNA is made, portions of the solution are transferred to tiny plastic cups, containing additional reagents to help detect whether the virus is present. The cups are placed into the PCR machine, which roughly resembles a midsize office photocopier.

The process seeks to copy and amplify targeted regions of the coronavirus genome. If the virus is present in the original sample, a detectable, fluorescent dye is released.

The CDC provided most of the necessary materials for each of the kits’ original three components.

The labs were instructed by the CDC to demonstrate that the test would work before analyzing samples from patients.

But when those facilities began using the kits to analyze a negative control sample — highly purified water supplied by each lab and free of any genetic material — the tests wrongly signaled the presence of the coronavirus.

“It’s not the water that’s contaminated,” said the senior federal scientist who reviewed what went wrong with the kits. “It’s one of the reagents.’’

a man sitting on a table: Microbiologist Xiugen Zhang runs a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory on March 2 in Rocky Hill, Conn. © Jessica Hill/AP Microbiologist Xiugen Zhang runs a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory on March 2 in Rocky Hill, Conn.

The precise means of contamination may not be knowable.

Scientists experienced with such lab work pointed to several possibilities, including inadequate decontamination of an enclosed area called a hood, where technicians may have worked with the synthetic coronavirus material. Improper handling of reusable lab devices also could contaminate the reagents.

The synthetic, or man-made, viral material that was used reduced the chance of infecting lab workers.

The widespread false positives point to a central source of contamination — the CDC’s manufacturing and assembly of the kits, the senior scientist and others said. The problems were observed in the test’s pan-coronavirus component.

Those familiar with what unfolded when the kits were tried out also said the contamination appeared to be at low levels.

For instance, they said, the false signals emerged only after the molecular testing had run for 34 to 36 cycles. Detection more typically occurs at 25 to 30 cycles, in which all of the test ingredients are heated, cooled and reheated from about 160 to 204 degrees.

“On known negative samples, two out of the three [segments] were negative as they should be, but there was a little bit of reactivity with the third one,’’ said a supervising scientist at one of the state labs that had a false-positive result with the pan-coronavirus segment.

This disqualified the entire test, said the scientist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he had been instructed not to comment publicly.

Even a trace of coronavirus-like material in lab spaces at the CDC where the kits were assembled could have caused the contamination, those familiar with the matter said.

Had the kits been used to analyze patient samples: “That means when you amplify that [sample], you have no way of distinguishing whether it’s coming from a real covid-19 source or not,” said a longtime federal microbiologist who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. “That’s really bad.”

Rigorous validation and record-keeping should have detected the contamination before the CDC distributed the kits, he and other scientists said.

The CDC’s lab standards are based on the federal Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments. The protocols are designed to catch errors in the manufacturing process, build in corrective measures and ensure that scientists keep an exhaustive record of their work.

“My question is — where was the adult supervision?” a former CDC lab chief said. “A competent laboratory would not have that problem. I don’t really understand how the kits got out without detecting a problem.”

a close up of a piece of paper: The CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. © CDC/AP The CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.

A troubled and unnecessary test component

The first public hint of trouble with the test came during a Feb. 12 press briefing in which the CDC’s Messonnier mentioned unspecified “issues” bedeviling the public health labs. At the time, most American clinics and hospitals remained unable to test for the coronavirus.

“Some of the states identified some inconclusive laboratory results,” said Messonnier, speaking to reporters by phone.

Messonnier suggested that the cause of the unexpected results remained elusive. The CDC’s goal, she said, was to make sure “that the laboratory results are correct.”

“We have multiple levels of quality control to detect issues just like this one,” she said. “We’re looking into all of these issues to understand what went wrong, and to prevent these same things from happening in the future.”

A reporter pressed Messonnier to elaborate.

“We think that the issue at the states can be explained by one reagent that isn’t performing as it should consistently, and that’s why we are remanufacturing that reagent,” she said.

At the public health labs, officials struggled to figure out what was wrong. Some labs determined that the test would work without the third component. But under the CDC’s emergency instructions, health officials had to use the test as it had been designed.

As the lack of reliable testing for the virus persisted deep into February, FDA officials based in Silver Spring, Md., were unable to get a satisfactory explanation from the CDC of what was wrong with the test, according to the regulatory agency and individuals familiar with the events.

By Feb. 23, the number of Americans who were confrmed as infected by the virus had climbed to 53, spanning six states, according to the CDC. The World Health Organization reported 78,811 cases globally.

That weekend, Timothy Stenzel, a top FDA official for regulating diagnostic devices used for medical treatment, traveled to Atlanta to meet with the CDC’s scientists and to see firsthand the lab areas where the kits had been developed and assembled.

According to the FDA, Stenzel for nearly a month could not determine, based on information provided by the CDC, whether the kits were failing because of a “design or manufacturing issue.’’ With demand for testing surging, some of the state and local labs were using the original kits to analyze samples drawn from patients, on the condition that results would be confirmed by additional testing by the CDC.

Stenzel would evaluate whether the CDC was suited to continue making coronavirus test kits in-house, according to interviews and written responses from the FDA. He also would assess whether companies should be allowed to use the CDC’s design to make and distribute higher volumes of the test kits.

Hired in August 2018 as director of the FDA’s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health, Stenzel was trained as both a physician and a Ph.D. microbiologist/immunologist. He had founded a molecular diagnostics lab at Duke University and, during 15 years as an industry executive, helped develop dozens of sophisticated tests, including an FDA-approved assay for detecting pancreatic cancer.

During his visit in Atlanta, Stenzel determined that the problems with the coronavirus test were caused by the CDC’s manufacturing, not the design, according to the FDA. The shortcomings with the test kits were attributable to what the FDA described as a “manufacturing issue.’’

Stenzel advised CDC officials to stop making the kits in-house.

The CDC was “expected to make a quality product’’ and was required to comply with sound manufacturing practices, the FDA said.

Stenzel declined to be interviewed.

a man standing in front of a mirror posing for the camera: Anthony Tran, center, the public health laboratory director for the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences, walks in front of a lab dedicated to coronavirus testing in Washington on March 30. © Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post Anthony Tran, center, the public health laboratory director for the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences, walks in front of a lab dedicated to coronavirus testing in Washington on March 30.

In response to questions, the FDA said Stenzel “worked with CDC to facilitate the production and quality control processing of test kits,” made ultimately by the contractor, Iowa-based Integrated DNA Technologies. Stenzel also worked with the CDC to “expedite test kit distribution” to public health and commercial labs.

“The test manufactured by IDT was distributed and has encountered no issues, thus supporting the conclusion’’ that the CDC’s manufacturing had caused the original kits to fail, the FDA said.

By this point officials at the public health labs widely viewed the extra, pan-coronavirus component of the CDC’s test kit as unreliable. Amid those concerns, the FDA on Feb. 26 informed the CDC by email that the labs could begin testing samples while skipping the third component.

On Feb. 28 — 47 days after the Chinese distributed the virus’s genetic sequence — Messonnier announced that “labs can start testing with existing CDC test kits.”

In the news briefing, Messonnier also said that the CDC had “established that the third component . . . was the cause of the inconclusive results” and “can be excluded from testing without affecting accuracy,” she said.

Messonnier said nothing about the FDA’s recommendation that CDC stop making the test kits in-house.

“We are working as quickly as we can to get CDC test kits to state and local public health authorities,” Messonnier said. “To date, our strategies have been largely successful.”

That week, the CDC reported that 1,007 people had been tested nationwide. That compared with more than 420,000 tests that had been performed worldwide.

The next day, on Feb. 29, the CDC announced the nation’s first death from the virus, a man in his 50s in Washington state.

Replay Video
UP NEXT

Citing “unfolding situations’’ in other states, a CDC news release said that “preliminary information raises the level of concern about the immediate threat of COVID-19 for certain communities in the United States.”

On March 2, the FDA endorsed the release of the newest kits — assembled by Integrated DNA Technologies. Still, patients and health-care providers struggled to secure testing and have continued to wait for many days or even weeks for results.

CDC officials have been tight-lipped regarding what went wrong with the test kits.

At a March 3 news briefing, Messonnier was asked about potential contamination.

“Contamination is one possible explanation but there are others,” she said. “And I really can’t comment on what is an ongoing investigation.”

The failure with the test kits was highlighted at a congressional hearing on March 11 that examined the government’s preparedness and response to the virus.

“The Trump administration’s testing for the coronavirus has been severely inadequate,” said the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.). “If you don’t test people, then you have no idea how many people are infected.”

“We don’t know where to direct resources,” she said. “We are operating in the dark.”

A health worker handles a coronavirus swab test at a drive-through coronavirus testing center at Lehman College in the Bronx on March 28. © John Moore/AFP/Getty Images A health worker handles a coronavirus swab test at a drive-through coronavirus testing center at Lehman College in the Bronx on March 28.

In testimony, CDC Director Robert Redfield described in general terms what may have caused the kits’ failure.

“The third control did not perform the way we wanted it to perform,” he said, adding that the cause was either “a contamination” or an unspecified “biologic” factor that caused the test materials to malfunction.

Asked about Redfield’s testimony, the federal scientist who reviewed the internal test data said the kits steadily amplified nucleic acid within what should have been the DNA-free negative control samples. That pattern of amplification, he said, could only have been caused by contamination, not by any other design or manufacturing flaw.

When a committee member, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) asked about contamination, Redfield said: “This is currently under an investigation at this point, and I think I’m going to leave it there.’’

Krishnamoorthi excoriated the CDC’s performance.

“When we don’t test as rapidly as we should, the virus spreads and people die,’’ he said, noting that South Korea, Italy and other nations had tested far greater percentages of their populations.

Haynes, the CDC spokesman, said Messonnier and Redfield were not available to comment.

The CDC’s refusal to promptly jettison the problematic first test kit puzzled many who were seeking prompt, reliable testing.

“They just kept doubling down on what they knew was a poor performing assay, and that has really bit us in the butt,’’ said James Lawler, a physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center who has treated covid-19 patients.

Keim, whom the FBI relied on for testing during the bureau’s investigation of the 2001 anthrax letter attacks, noted that although the additional test segment was apparently intended to help distinguish covid-19 from the other coronaviruses, it wasn’t needed: covid-19 has a distinct genetic sequence.

This made searching for the other strains superfluous.

Among the known coronaviruses, covid-19’s nearest genetic neighbor is SARS, Keim said. Although SARS and covid-19 are 85 percent identical when they are analyzed with the amplifying powers of PCR molecular testing, that gap is an unmistakable distinction, Keim said.

“Fifteen percent is a massive difference when it comes to PCR,” Keim said. Covid-19, because of its dissimilar genome, “is like the easiest target in the world. . . . It’s not a hard thing to develop an assay to.”

david.willman@washpost.com

Alice Crites contributed to this report.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...