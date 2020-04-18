https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/coronavirus-patient-recovers-thanks-buzz-lightyear-style-helmet/

(NEW YORK POST) To recovery and beyond!

A coronavirus-stricken Briton has conquered the illness thanks to a Buzz Lightyear-style helmet — but he says the real superheroes are the medical workers, according to the South West News Service.

Glenn Philpott, 59, spent five days in intensive care at the St. James Hospital in Leeds, where he said the staff “were simply incredible.”

While hospitalized, he posted updates online while wearing a helmet that his friends said made him look like the iconic “Toy Story” space ranger character.

