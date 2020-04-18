http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IbMqIQsST0I/

A skate park in San Clemente, CA, was filled with 37 tons of sand by local authorities to block skaters from using it during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Orange County Register.

Skaters continued using the Ralphs Skate Park in defiance of the city’s prohibition of its use in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) “stay at home” order, reported the San Clemente Times.

Samantha Wylie, San Clemente’s recreation manager, said local police had been deployed to patrol the area and inform skaters of the skate park’s mandated closure prior to the city’s decision to enforce social distancing at the skate park with sand.

Other cities have similarly obstructed skaters’ use of other skate parks, said Wylie, noting that some authorities have used mulch and hay.

CBS’s local affiliate on Los Angeles reported on skaters’ lack of compliance with government directives:

Since park facilities have been closed city officials say they routinely saw people visit the skatepark, even by some children accompanied with their parents, according to the San Clemente Times. City officials told the newspaper they followed in the footsteps of other cities, and filled the skatepark with 37 tons of sand. The nonprofit group that has raised money to support the skatepark, however, says the city made the decision to fill the skatepark with sand without notifying them first.

CBS Los Angeles shared an aerial photograph of Ralphs Skate Park filled with sand:

Matt Biolos shared a photograph of the skate park filled with sand via Instagram:

