(WASHINGTON TIMES) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents Saturday to turn in neighbors who fail to follow social-distancing rules, encouraging them to text photos of violators and report their location to a government hotline.

He congratulated New Yorkers for being “extraordinary at social distancing” during the novel coronavirus crisis, but then said that “we still know there’s some people who need to get the message.”

