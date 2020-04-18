https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/testicles-make-men-vulnerable-coronavirus/

(LOS ANGELES TIMES) Men contending with coronavirus infection may have a pair of vulnerabilities that could increase their risk of longer, more severe illness: their testicles.

A pilot study that tracked the clearance of the virus from patients in Mumbai, India, offered further evidence that men are indeed harder hit by the pathogen. And it offered a theoretical explanation for that gender disparity that focuses on the cells that the coronavirus is most drawn to.

Those cells serve as the front door for the coronavirus because they express a protein called angiotensin converting enzyme 2, which the virus just happens to bind with.

