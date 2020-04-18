Election committee ZOOM meeting interrupted by hacker who showed porn…

A sign for Zoom Video Communications ahead Nasdaq IPO in New York on April 18, 2019. “Zoombombing,” or outsiders using the video platform’s screen-sharing feature to display graphic content to invited conference participants, has become more prevalent as public and private meetings across the United States have moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Lennihan, file, AP

Something unexpected popped up during Friday’s virtual meeting of the Indiana Election Commission on the Zoom online video platform.

An unidentified participant took over the single screen shared among commission members, numerous state and county election officials and members of the media and used it to display a video of a man masturbating.

A steady orange and black logo located beside the steadily moving image suggests the recording originated on one of the most visited free pornographic websites on the internet.

The video ran for approximately one minute before the manager of the commission’s online services was able to switch it off and remove the alleged perpetrator from the virtual meeting.

“That was sufficiently disturbing,” said Paul Okeson, Election Commission chairman, after the image was removed.

Another viewer proclaimed on Twitter: “Most exciting Election Commission meeting ever.”

The practice of “Zoombombing,” or outsiders using the video platform’s screen-sharing feature to display graphic content to invited conference participants, has become more prevalent as public and private meetings across the United States have moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

