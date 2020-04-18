http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/oriwfKN2hPA/exorcist-says-possessed-victims-superhuman-21867830

Demons can possess humans and make them so strong that they can kill people with their bare hands, according to a Catholic Archbishop who works in the mysterious profession of exorcism.

Ron Feyl-Enright, Archbishop and Chief Exorcist of the Sacred Order of St Michael the Archangel, revealed some of the disturbing things he claims to have experienced in the podcast The Conspiracy Show with Richard Syrett.

The exorcist said that people have been killed by the demon-possessed, who can use brute force or even their teeth to give fatal injuries to priests or other innocent victims.

When asked if it was true that people in the grips of possession have superhuman strength, Ron replied: “They have that plus the strength of five individuals who would be their weight size.”

Elaborating, he said: “They could take an individual and literally throw them across the room – that’s not a problem.”

The exorcist admitted it sounds “barbaric” to physically restrain a victim of demonic possession with ropes, but said it is a matter of life-or-death and every precaution must be taken.

He said: “Restraining. It sounds barbaric, you know, when I say this and when people hear it, but what we do is we have to tie the victim down to something because the person has a tremendous amount of strength and wants to do nothing but destroy and create chaos.

“So by bounding them – and again I know this sounds barbaric – this is something that has always been done from the beginning of time.”

He said that there have been cases in the past where a victim of demonic possession has “just simply attacked people that were in the room” during an exorcism and claimed that many of the cases were “fatal”.

“If someone bites you in the throat you are not going to survive that, so you know, there are precautions that have to be taken,” he warned.

Feyl-Enright has also said that, during an exorcism, victims will occasionally levitate and recalled one man was once stuck on a ceiling for six hours.

In a similar frightening tale, a pastor claimed a woman being exorcised had to be restrained by nine men because she was thrashing so violently.

Meanwhile, a woman shared a first-person account of her exorcism as a teenager after dabbling in Wicca and allegedly becoming possessed by a demon that smelled of “dead flesh” and would scratch her body as she slept.

The Vatican has offered exorcism classes for £350 so people can learn how to cast out evil demons.

