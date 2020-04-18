https://thehill.com/homenews/news/493520-five-dead-after-attending-march-basketball-tournament-amid-virus-outbreak

Five people who attended a March high school basketball tournament in Indiana died of COVID-19, USA Today reported Saturday.

On March 6, over 2,800 fans filled Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis for the sectional semifinals.

That morning, Indiana reported its first COVID-19 case, and the state had not yet been ordered to stay at home to stem the spread of the pandemic. The case was reported in Community Health North, four miles from the school where the tournament would take place.

“We started getting calls wondering if we were still going to play,” Lawrence Central athletic director Ryan Banas told USA Today.

On March 6, the state’s health commissioner said “there is no ongoing risk to the public” regarding the first positive case. States didn’t begin issuing stay-at-home orders until at least a week afterward.

On March 10, the Ivy League scrapped its basketball tournament, becoming the first conference to do so. Later on in the month, the NCAA cancelled March Madness.

“The sad thing looking back is that we didn’t know,” Kay Johnson, the widow of one of the five victims, told USA Today.

Johnson’s husband and the other victims did not necessarily contract COVID-19 there, though most who were present at the event said that was the last large gathering they attended.

“But then you start putting the pieces together… all we know is that this virus has changed a lot of people’s lives.” Gerad Good, an assistant coach at Lawrence North High School, told USA Today.

