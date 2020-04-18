http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cKGfMWnwaaY/

A Florida kennel at an animal shelter is empty for the first time in history since all of its dogs were adopted.

Volunteers at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control cheered in front of empty dog cages in celebration.

The organization wrote on its Facebook page:

Thank you to the shelter staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for, find homes for, and advocate for the pets who come through these doors; thank you to our incredible foster parents who open their heart and homes to thousands of pets each year; thank you to everyone who has opted to adopt a shelter pet — whether it be here or from any of the other amazing organizations out there.

According to the organization, the kennel is just one out of three at the facility, which usually houses strays and overflows from the adoption kennel. It is also the first one to have been emptied completely.

Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said that animals are still available to be adopted at the facility, including two cats, two horses, and a pig. Those animals are currently being cared for by volunteers inside the shelter to maintain social distancing efforts.

For those interested in adopting, you can see the most up-to-date information on Palm Beach Animal Control’s website.

