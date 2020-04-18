https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-shalala-coronavirus-pelosi/2020/04/18/id/963520

Florida Rep. Donna Shalala has been tapped to assist in overseeing the Trump administration’s implementation of the trillions of dollars the U.S. government is spending to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress passed a $2.2 trillion economic relief package in late March.

“Congresswoman Donna Shalala is a deeply respected and highly accomplished leader in the Congress and country, who has for decades led the fight to defend the health and economic security of the American people at the highest levels of government,” Pelosi said in a statement Friday night.

“Her leadership as Secretary of Health and Human Services will serve the American people extremely well, as she works to ensure that this historic coronavirus relief package is being used wisely and efficiently to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people, and not be exploited by profiteers and price-gougers,” she continued.

Pelosi in announcing the committee in early April said it was not an investigation of the Trump administration.

“We want to be sure that there are not exploiters out there…where there’s money, there is also frequently mischief.”

Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina will lead the five-person panel, which will have subpoena power. The commission will hold hearings and issue monthly reports.

Shalala, a Democrat, joins Sen. Pat Toomey and Rep. French Hill, both Republicans, and Bharat Ramamurti, a longtime aide to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I am honored by @SpeakerPelosi‘s confidence in me,” Shalala tweeted Friday night. “It is an incredible challenge to ensure that this extraordinary relief bill does what it was intended to do—save lives and livelihoods and our country’s future.”

