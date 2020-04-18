https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/foot-sores-early-sign-covid-19/

(KFBK) Doctors believe they have found a new symptom for COVID-19. The Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges warned that some people who were diagnosed with the coronavirus had purple lesions on their feet and hands before they started showing other symptoms. The lesions are “similar to those of chickenpox or measles,” and have been dubbed “COVID Toes.”

“They are purple lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) which usually appear on the toes and normally heal without leaving a mark,” the group said, according to the New York Post.

They said that the condition has been occurring in younger patients.

