Former Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill died early Saturday at his home in Pittsburgh at the age of 84, his family told The Wall Street Journal.

O’Neill had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer, and his death was unrelated to the coronavirus.

O’Neill, who also worked as Alcoa’s chief executive, was known for an independent streak that at times led to clashes with former President George W. Bush, in whose Cabinet he served.

He led the Treasury Department under Bush during his first term in 2001 and 2002. His 23-month term ended in December 2002 when he was removed for his post, apparently over deviating from Bush’s message on tax cuts. O’Neill also clashed with Bush officials over his support for making tax cuts conditional on targets for limiting federal debt and stronger efforts to combat climate change.

O’Neill was born on Dec. 4, 1935, in St. Louis and moved around the country as his father, who was enrolled in the Army, was deployed to different bases. He later attended California State University at Fresno and obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics.

He began his professional career at the Bureau of the Budget, later the Office of Management and Budget. He later became a lobbyist and then businessman before returning to government work.

O’Neill is survived by his wife, four children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

