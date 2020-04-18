https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/freedom-rallies-held-indiana-las-vegas-idaho-berlin-alex-jones-crashes-austin-rally-tank-video/

Rallies continued today across the US against the unconstitutional lockdowns by tyrannical state governments across the US.

In Las Vegas 200-300 people came out to protest the crazed governor and his stay-at-home orders.

This is the same governor who restricted the use of the life-saving hydroxychloroquine in his state!

HAPPENING NOW: About 200-300 people have gathered at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas to protest Gov. Sisolak and the stay-at-home order. This follows an earlier “Operation Nevada” protest in Carson City. (📷: FOX5) pic.twitter.com/fyxIlaXOKa — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) April 18, 2020

Hundreds protested in IDAHO!

TRENDING: IT’S HAPPENING: At Long Last John Solomon Says Indictments May Be Coming This Week in Obama’s Spygate Scandal (VIDEO)

Alex Jones crashed the Austin, Texas protest in his tank!

Alex Jones at the Austin rally pic.twitter.com/zGX4qomoRa — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) April 18, 2020

Here’s a screengrab.



Owen Shroyer was also in Austin today.

Open America Now protest live now in Austin, Texas https://t.co/Tp5aNLnvDv — Jason Lo (@titansofliberty) April 18, 2020

Scenes from today’s protest at the Governor’s mansion and Capitol building in Austin, TX Protestors chanted “Let Us Work”, “We are essential” and “Open Texas Up” #ReopenAmerica pic.twitter.com/XmDCiqwK0h — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 16, 2020

Hundreds protested outside the state Governor’s Mansion in Indianapolis on Saturday.

[embedded content]

Protesters also poured into the streets in Berlin Germany to protest their lockdown this week!

Germany 🇩🇪

Hundreds pour onto the streets of Berlin to Protest to end the lockdown…#COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdates pic.twitter.com/QEqn0i4Ihz — Terrence Daniels (Captain Planet) (@Terrence_STR) April 14, 2020

There is a protest planned Monday in Sacramento, California.

Protest Sacramento Monday 4/20 pic.twitter.com/GGM2hzKKgX — Deborah the Non-Essential (@deb_ferolito) April 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

