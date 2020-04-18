https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/freedom-rallies-held-indiana-las-vegas-idaho-berlin-alex-jones-crashes-austin-rally-tank-video/
Rallies continued today across the US against the unconstitutional lockdowns by tyrannical state governments across the US.
In Las Vegas 200-300 people came out to protest the crazed governor and his stay-at-home orders.
This is the same governor who restricted the use of the life-saving hydroxychloroquine in his state!
HAPPENING NOW: About 200-300 people have gathered at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas to protest Gov. Sisolak and the stay-at-home order. This follows an earlier “Operation Nevada” protest in Carson City. (📷: FOX5) pic.twitter.com/fyxIlaXOKa
— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) April 18, 2020
Hundreds protested in IDAHO!
PROTEST: Idaho residents protest stay-at-home order amid #COVID19 #coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Xh917VnRVz
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 18, 2020
Alex Jones crashed the Austin, Texas protest in his tank!
Alex Jones at the Austin rally pic.twitter.com/zGX4qomoRa
— Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) April 18, 2020
Here’s a screengrab.
Owen Shroyer was also in Austin today.
Open America Now protest live now in Austin, Texas https://t.co/Tp5aNLnvDv
— Jason Lo (@titansofliberty) April 18, 2020
Scenes from today’s protest at the Governor’s mansion and Capitol building in Austin, TX
Protestors chanted “Let Us Work”, “We are essential” and “Open Texas Up” #ReopenAmerica pic.twitter.com/XmDCiqwK0h
— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 16, 2020
Hundreds protested outside the state Governor’s Mansion in Indianapolis on Saturday.[embedded content]
Protesters also poured into the streets in Berlin Germany to protest their lockdown this week!
Germany 🇩🇪
Hundreds pour onto the streets of Berlin to Protest to end the lockdown…#COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdates pic.twitter.com/QEqn0i4Ihz
— Terrence Daniels (Captain Planet) (@Terrence_STR) April 14, 2020
There is a protest planned Monday in Sacramento, California.
Protest Sacramento Monday 4/20 pic.twitter.com/GGM2hzKKgX
— Deborah the Non-Essential (@deb_ferolito) April 18, 2020