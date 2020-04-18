https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/freedom-rallies-held-indiana-las-vegas-idaho-berlin-alex-jones-crashes-austin-rally-tank-video/

Rallies continued today across the US against the unconstitutional lockdowns by tyrannical state governments across the US.

In Las Vegas 200-300 people came out to protest the crazed governor and his stay-at-home orders.
This is the same governor who restricted the use of the life-saving hydroxychloroquine in his state!

Hundreds protested in IDAHO!

Alex Jones crashed the Austin, Texas protest in his tank!

Here’s a screengrab.

Owen Shroyer was also in Austin today.

Hundreds protested outside the state Governor’s Mansion in Indianapolis on Saturday.

[embedded content]

Protesters also poured into the streets in Berlin Germany to protest their lockdown this week!

There is a protest planned Monday in Sacramento, California.

