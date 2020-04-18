https://www.westernjournal.com/harry-meghan-spotted-reportedly-feeding-needy-first-sighting-since-moving-la/

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in West Hollywood on Wednesday, dressed in casual clothing while delivering food to residents in a low-income housing complex.

Video footage obtained by TMZ showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex standing outside the Sierra Bonita Apartments, holding blue bags containing meals from Project Angel Food.

The sighting is believed to be the first time the couple has been seen in public since reportedly relocating to Los Angeles in recent weeks.

Video shows the dressed-down Duke and Duchess of Sussex making the rounds for Project Angel Food. https://t.co/fTdu6RrVEN — HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) April 17, 2020

According to WEHOville, a West Hollywood news outlet, one of the recipients of the food was resident Dan Tyrell, who at first did not recognize the famed couple in their baseball caps and face masks.

“They were both nice and very down-to-earth people,” Tyrell said.

“They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans.”

“I thought that tall, red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty,” he continued.

When Tyrell noticed a security team accompanying the couple, he realized it was indeed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them,” Tyrell said.

He jokes that if he had known that royalty would be at his doorstep, he would have worn a tiara.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Harry and Meghan first volunteered with Project Angel Food on Easter Sunday, helping to deliver a week’s worth of prepared food and emergency kits to people not healthy enough to shop or cook for themselves.

Project Angel Food is an L.A.-based nonprofit that regularly prepares and delivers diet-specific food to people dealing with chronic illnesses.

The nonprofit has been overwhelmed in recent weeks, trying to keep up with higher demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

Project Angel Food’s executive director, Richard Ayoub, told WEHOville he was thrilled to have Harry and Meghan’s help during such a stressful time.

“They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload … so they made deliveries in West Hollywood today,” Ayoub said, adding that he had not intended for the effort to become public.

“It’s really, really amazing. We loved having them and they are the most down-to-earth people.”

The couple reportedly made 20 deliveries on Wednesday, eager to lighten the workload for delivery drivers who have worked nonstop to bring food to some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

“In many places, volunteers — which are needed now more than ever — are serving incredibly long hours to support others,” a source close to the Duke and Duchess told Harper’s Bazaar.

“The couple is grateful for all of those volunteers, and inspired by the frontline workers, essential workers, and people everywhere who are committed to responding to needs of their communities in this crisis.”

