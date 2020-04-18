https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493463-states-closed-schools-academic-year-coronavirus

Half of all states have issued orders prohibiting in-person classes at public and private schools for the remainder of the academic year to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

States first began taking precautionary measures in March, with most governors intending to lift the restrictions in a few weeks, but many have since encouraged remote learning.

Below are the 25 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have issued orders for classrooms to remain closed through the end of the academic year.

Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on March 26 said all schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Ivey had initially planned to reopen them on April 6.

“This decision has been made with a tremendous amount of concern and discussion,” Ivey tweeted.

Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) issued a health mandate on April 9, extending the closure of all K-12 public and private schools for the rest of the school year.

“Despite the need to extend school building closures, student learning will continue, per each school district’s individual plan, to provide distance-delivered educational services to students,” Dunleavy said in a statement.

Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey (R) released a joint statement on March 30 with the superintendent of public instruction announcing schools will stay closed for the rest of the year.

“While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students,” they said. “These efforts are crucial, and we recognize that schools are making every effort possible to continue providing instruction during closures.”

Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) announced at a press conference on April 6 that all public schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic school year.

“The continued spread of COVID-19 throughout the nation does not give me confidence that our educators, parents, and, most importantly, our students would be safe if schools were to resume on-site instruction in April,” Hutchinson said. “Although on site instruction has been discontinued until the 2020-2021 school year, it is critical that our students continue to learn at home.”

California

Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin Christopher NewsomHillicon Valley: House Dems push for B in state election funds | Amazon suspends over 6,000 sellers for price gouging | Google says 18M malicious coronavirus emails sent daily No auto bailout without air, worker and climate protections California hospitals say Elon Musk sent them biPAP, CPAP machines, not ventilators MORE (D) said on April 1 that schools would not be reopening before the end of the academic year.

“Schools are closed, but classes are in,” Newsom said, as he encouraged students and parents to continue education efforts at home.

District of Columbia

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced on April that schools in the nation’s capital would remain closed through the rest of the academic year.

“Learning at home will continue for the rest of the school year. We will close our school year early, and we’ll be able to say more about summer and the start of the next school year by May 15th,” Bowser tweeted.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) gave the state a COVID-19 update on April 1 and said he is signing an executive order that extends school closures for the rest of the academic school year.

“We are in this together. You are not alone. Thank you, and God bless,” Kemp said.

Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said on April 17 all schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic school year.

“And to children of all ages – this is a very strange moment that you’re living in,” Pritzker said. “Your parents and I didn’t experience something like this when we were kids – but I can tell you for sure that the hard things we did live through, we learned from. And you’re going to learn from this. You’re going to see what it looks like when the world comes together, and what it looks like to put your faith in science, and research, and the teams of people here in Illinois and beyond who are working on treatments and vaccines to save lives.”

Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed an executive order on April 2 requiring all schools to remain closed for the rest of the year and to also provide proof of remote instruction.

Schools must complete either 160 instructional days or at least 20 additional days of remote learning between April 2 and the end of the academic school year.

“Students are the future of our state and teachers are the heart of our schools,” Holcomb said. “While COVID-19 is impacting every classroom, our teachers, administrators, school board members and school staff are going to extraordinary levels to deliver quality learning to students all across our state, even while school buildings are closed.”

Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) announced on April 17 that all school districts will stay closed until the end of the academic year.

“While I would like nothing more for students to be back in the classroom in May, we have to prioritize the health and safety of Iowans,” Reynolds tweeted.

Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said on March 17 that all schools in the state will close for the remainder of the school year.

“As Kansans, we have always done what is necessary to protect our families. This moment is no different,” Kelly said.

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) signed a proclamation on April 15 ordering all public schools to close for the rest of the school year, with students continuing their education through online instruction.

“Closing public schools in Louisiana for the remainder of the year is not a choice I was excited to make, but it is one that is necessary to protect the safety of our children, our teachers and staff and the community at large,” Edwards said. “But, I want to be clear about something, this isn’t the end of learning, it’s just the end of students physically going to school campuses for the remainder of the semester.

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed an executive order on April 2 closing all schools for the remainder of the academic year, unless gathering restrictions are lifted.

“As a parent, I understand the challenge closing schools creates for parents and guardians across the state, which is why we are setting guidelines for schools to continue remote learning and ensuring parents have resources to continue their children’s education from the safety of their homes,” Whitmer said. “There is no video chat or homework packet that can replace the value of a highly trained, experienced teacher working with students in a classroom, but we must continue to provide equitable educational opportunities for students during this public health crisis.”

Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves (R) announced on April 14 that all schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

“I know how hard teachers, students, all staff, and parents have been working during this dangerous time. You have my deep respect and sincere admiration. It has been so encouraging to see the efforts of our education community to protect the people of Mississippi while ensuring learning takes place. I know our education community will do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi kids don’t fall behind,” Reeves said.

Missouri

Gov. Michael Parson (R) announced on April 9 that all schools will shut down for the rest of the academic year.

“Continuing our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering all public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of this academic year, with the exception of nutrition and child care outlined in our Stay Home Missouri Order,” Parson said.

New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu (R) issued an executive order on April 16 that called for the closure of schools for the remainder of the school year.

“We also know that it is heartbreaking for our high school seniors who have worked so hard over the course of their academic careers to get to this point, only to have the celebrations that they and their families were looking forward to enjoying not materialize,” Sununu wrote in a letter to educators. “That said, public health and the safety must be paramount in our decision making. Therefore, while this is a very difficult decision, it is the correct one.”

New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan Grisham12 governors press Trump for special ObamaCare enrollment period amid coronavirus pandemic New Mexico governor says state faces ‘unique challenges’ responding to COVID-19 in Native American communities Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers, health officials address fallout from coronavirus pandemic MORE (D) signed an executive order on March 26 requiring all public schools remain closed for the academic year.

“My administration has made the very difficult decision, in close consultation with education and health leaders, to extend public school closures through the rest of the academic year. We have to continue to take aggressive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Grisham tweeted.

Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced on April 8 that schools will continue to practice social distancing by requiring they remain closed until the end of the academic year.

“The best thing we can do for the health of our children, and for the thousands of educators across the state, is to give everyone certainty by announcing the decision today to close in-person classes for the remainder of the school year,” Brown said. “School and learning will continue as best as we can using remote means.”

Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf (D) said on April 9 that schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic year.

“In order to keep as many Pennsylvanians as possible safe, schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Special thank you to everyone who is doing their part to ensure our kids continue to learn and grow, even during these tough times,” Wolf tweeted.

Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said on April 17 that schools will shutter for the rest of the academic year.

“Texans are battling a colossal challenge — an invisible enemy that has tested our lives and our livelihoods — but overcoming challenges is part of who we are as Texans,” Abbott said. “We have shown that Texas can continue our efforts to contain COVID-19 while also adopting safe standards that will allow us to begin the process of reopening Texas.”

Utah

Gov. Gary Herbert (R) announced on April 14 that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

“In consultation with the Utah State Board of Education, I have determined that we need to extend the soft closure of our public and charter schools through the remainder of the school year,” Herbert tweeted. “We’re tremendously grateful to all our teachers and counselors who are working hard to teach and take care of their students from a distance. I’m grateful for the creativity and resilience of all who are involved.”

Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott (R) released a statement on March 26 extending school closures through the end of the academic year.

“The education of our students and the bonding and learning experiences they have at schools are tremendously important, so I fully appreciate the impact and difficulty of this decision,” Scott said in a statement. “I also recognize it will be challenging for some schools to implement remote learning through the end of the year. But I’m encouraged by the creativity I’ve seen from administrators, educators and parents already, which is why I know, together, they can rise to the occasion.”

Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) issued a statement on March 23 requiring all schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

“This is an unprecedented situation, and it requires unprecedented actions to protect public health and save lives,” Northam said. “I know the next several weeks will be difficult.”

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeTrump defends demonstrators protesting social distancing restrictions White House says US has enough tests for first phase of reopening Governors complain testing is weak spot in Trump plan MORE (D) announced on April 6 that public and private schools will stay closed until next fall.

“This closure is guided by science and is our greatest opportunity to keep our kids, educators and communities safe,” Inslee said. “If there is any opportunity to bring students back for a few days, including graduation ceremonies for our seniors, we will continue to explore that option. That opportunity will be guided by our collective behavior and the success we can achieve with the choices we make today.”

Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers (D) said on April 16 that he is extending the state’s stay-at-home order, which includes shutting down schools for the remainder of the academic year.

“These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus. If we open up too soon, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and requiring more drastic physical distancing measures again,” Evers said.

