https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493510-florida-beaches-swarm-with-people-following-reopening-amid-pandemic

Hundreds of people swarmed Florida’s beaches Saturday, just one day after Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisOvernight Health Care: White House says US has enough tests for phase one | Trump defends protesters challenging social distancing | Hospitals fear being shortchanged on virus funding 13 things to know for today on coronavirus The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump appears to back protests over stay-at-home orders MORE (R) announced they would be allowed to open at local leaders’ discretion.

Images of people swarming beaches in the Jacksonville areas went viral on Twitter Saturday, prompting backlash from users on the platform using the hashtag “#FloridaMorons.”

Lot of folks antsy to get back on the beach for exercise. Don’t forget the social distancing. #FirstAlertWX @actionnewsjax pic.twitter.com/SDYucKGLDs — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) April 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

DeSantis on Friday allowed cities with beach fronts to begin opening their beaches at their own discretion. The same day, Jacksonville, Fla., Mayor Lenny Curry (R) announced that Duval County’s beaches would reopen.

However, the easing of restrictions still banned people from bringing towels and chairs — as to prevent large congregations — and limited the hours. People are encouraged to go on walks or swim and remain six feet or farther apart from one another to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Curry said. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

Despite images of populated beaches shared online Saturday, Curry tweeted an image of a clear beach in his city, thanking residents for “social distancing and responsible behavior.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you Jacksonville. I appreciate your social distancing and responsible behavior as we opened our beaches for walking, swimming, running etc. No groups congregating. 5 pm to 8pm opening tonight. This is the 7pm shot from Councilman Diamond from the beach. Well done Jax https://t.co/VPVrhG40zC — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 18, 2020

Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez said during a Saturday news conference that his county would also move forward with reopening beaches but didn’t say when that would happen.

DeSantis also announced Saturday that K-12 schools in the state will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to the pandemic.

Florida was one of the last states to implement a stay-at-home order. As of Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported more than 25,000 coronavirus cases and 740 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

