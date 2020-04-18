https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/illegal-alien-ms-13-gang-member-accused-murdering-girl-previously-freed-u-s/

(BREITBART) An illegal alien MS-13 Gang member accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Marietta, Georgia, was previously freed into the United States interior after arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Brayan Segura, a 15-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested and charged with stabbing 14-year-old Janina Valenzuela to death, as Breitbart News reported last week. Segura allegedly admitted to murdering Valenzuela as part of his initiation into the MS-13 gang, alleging that the girl was a member of the rival 18th Street Gang.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, Segura first came to the U.S. through the southern border near Roma, Texas. At the time, Segura was declared an “unaccompanied alien child” (UAC) and was eventually released into the country.

