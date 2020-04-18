https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/iran-military-trumpets-miracle-widget-can-detect-coronavirus-100m-away/

(THE REGISTER) Spare a thought for Iran’s long-suffering scientists today, who had to read the news along with the rest of us that the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims to have “developed” a gizmo capable of detecting coronavirus… in five seconds. At distances of up to 100 metres.

State-controlled media PressTV this week gushed that the “new technology” was unveiled by the military org on Wednesday.

The stony-faced mouthpiece continued: “The technology can detect infected surfaces and diagnose individuals who carry the pathogen within five seconds.” It said the contraption had been “developed by the scientists serving the country’s Basij volunteer force”.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

