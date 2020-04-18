https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/kentucky-legislature-overrides-governor-bashears-veto-voter-requirements/

“This simply will not go into effect until November’s elections,” Republican Senator Robby Mills said. “I’m sure that we will have those clerks offices open and doing business later in the spring or summer and there’s going to be ample opportunity.”

NPR affiliate WUKY adds that this wasn’t the only bill that was overridden:

The GOP-led House and Senate made quick work of several vetoes issued by the governor, most notably reviving Senate Bill 2, a measure adding new photo ID requirements for Kentucky voters. While critics again pointed to a lack of reported cases of in-person voter fraud in the state, House Speaker David Osborne argued there are 41 counties in Kentucky in which “voter registration outnumbers the total population of their county.”

Other vetoed bills making a comeback included a measure giving candidates for governor another seven months to choose a running mate during election years, and a bill requiring local government councils to sign off on tax increases proposed by library boards, health districts, and other quasi-governmental entities.

The General Assembly rebooted a crime victim’s rights bill, commonly dubbed “Marsy’s Law,” which nearly won final approval from voters in 2019 before being struck down by the courts over the wording of the ballot question. The constitutional amendment will go before voters again, this time in full, in November.

Critiques of Gov. Andy Beshear also came in the form of a statement released by Kentucky’s Republican constitutional officers, who put the onus on the executive for keeping lawmakers in Frankfort amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It didn’t have to be this way,” the statement read. “Legislative leaders asked the Governor weeks ago to commit to calling a special session dated for a time when the pandemic had passed so the General Assembly could complete its business. He refused. He says he is willing to give up his newfound political popularity to do the right thing, without regard to partisanship, but if that was the case and he did not want the legislature to return, he should not have vetoed bills that passed with veto-proof majorities.”