https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/locked-new-york-state-now-17k-coronavirus-deaths-10-times-number-deaths-sweden-left-economy-open/

Fun Fact for the Day:

New York State now has recorded 17,131 coronavirus deaths.

This came after New York officials dumped another 3,700 “presumed” coronavirus cases to their fatality numbers earlier this week.

New York state has 19.85 million people.

New York state leaders put the entire state in lockdown in March. New York City Mayor de Blasio says the state will not reopen until July or August at the earliest.

TRENDING: RETALIATION? Michigan’s Democrat Governor Threatens to EXTEND Stay-At-Home Order in Response to #OperationGridlock Protesters

Sweden has 1,511 recorded coronavirus deaths.

Sweden has 10.2 million people.

Sweden left its economy open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sweden is a country half the size of New York State and has one-tenth the coronavirus deaths.

And Sweden will have an economy after the coronavirus pandemic runs its course.



Hat Tip Andrew

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

