http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JHjy5uJbDgs/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized media coverage of the coronavirus by stating that “nonstop gloom and doom … gives Trump the chance to play the optimist, and optimists tend to win American elections.”

Maher said, “Now that we’re starting to see some hope in all this, don’t hope-shame me. You know, the problem with nonstop gloom and doom is it gives Trump the chance to play the optimist, and optimists tend to win American elections. FDR said, ‘The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.’ You know, as full of shit as he is, I could see Trump riding that into a second term.”

He added, “Everyone knows Corona is no walk in the park. Because you literally can’t walk in the park. But at some point, the daily drumbeat of depression and terror veers into panic porn.” And “you don’t have to put hot sauce on a jalapeno.”

Maher concluded, “We need the news to calm down and treat us like adults. Trump calls you fake news, don’t make him be right.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

