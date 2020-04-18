https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/media-hack-asks-president-paul-sperrys-mosque-tweet-president-trump-defends-christians-jews-muslims-blasts-jew-haters-democrat-party/

Earlier on Saturday President Trump retweeted reporter Paul Sperry’s tweet on Ramadan and social distancing in the Muslim community.

Paul Sperry questioned this week if law enforcement will crack down on mosques like they have on Christian churches at Easter.

President Trump retweeted Sperry.

Let’s see if authorities enforce the social-distancing orders for mosques during Ramadan (April 23-May 23) like they did churches during Easter — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 15, 2020

Of course, this upset the left who accused President Trump of being Islamophobic for asking the question.

One female reporter asked President Trump about his Sperry retweet at the daily coronavirus press conference.

Trump hit it out of the ballpark.

TRENDING: THE END OF AN ERA: Drudge Goes Full Leftie – Loses President Trump– Go to Pro-Trump News Instead

Trump asked about Social Distancing Enforcement at places of Worship: “It matters not what your faith is, but our politicians seem to treat different faiths very differently.” “The Christian Faith is treated much differently than it was, and I think it’s treated very unfairly.” pic.twitter.com/Riq8o2nfs9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2020

Paul Sperry posted the partial transcript.

TRUMP (cont.) “… but they don’t tend to go after mosques. Our politicians seem to treat different faiths very differently. I don’t know what happened with our country, but the Christian faith is treated much differently than it was, and I think it’s treated very unfairly.” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 19, 2020

President Trump went on to defend Christians from the Christ-haters in the media. And he blasted Democrats for harboring a slew of open Jew-haters.

Good take here.

Trump has balls!!! Everyone knows for some reason, mosques are not treated the same way as churches are unfairly treated by the authorities. They come down hard on churches in ways they’d never do to a mosque. Nobody says it out loud though…nobody but Trump

cc @Oddy4real https://t.co/jIZ0B5Pz1d — OriginalMarko (@DragonMarko1) April 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

