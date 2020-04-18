https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/montreal-attorneys-try-trademark-covid-19/

(CANADIAN PRESS) Two Montreal lawyers have applied to register the term “COVID-19” as a trademark, a bid that experts say is unlikely to succeed.

Meriem Amir and Giovanni De Sua filed applications on March 25 to register the name of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as well as the terms “prevention and care COVID-19,” according to the trademark database of the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

The lawyers, who don’t appear on the federal government’s database of trademark attorneys, said in their request that the use of the term would be linked to vaccines.

