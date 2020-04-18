http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XqXCgy_aoIc/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) stated that the state “can’t wait” until there’s a cure for coronavirus or “every single person can get tested every single day to open up our economy.”

Reeves said, “Well, testing is definitely very important. But I will tell you, in Mississippi, we’re not sitting around waiting on the federal government to solve our problems.”

He added, “[W]e can’t wait until there’s a cure to this. We can’t wait until every single person can get tested every single day to open up our economy. We have serious mental health issues going on in this country right now. And we also have a serious economic crisis going on in this country right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

