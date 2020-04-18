http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sQHY7z34uO0/

Protesters outside of Ohio’s state capitol in Columbus filled the streets on Saturday to demand that Gov. Mike DeWine open up the state after draconian restrictions have led to shuttered businesses and massive unemployment because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Breitbart News spoke to a woman who held a sign that said: “What businesses are essential — that’s our decision not yours.”

The woman made it clear when she told Breitbart News why she joined the protest, blaming DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton for Ohioans’ plight.

“Because we believe that what Gov. DeWine and Amy Aktin is doing is unconstitutional,” the woman said.

“We can’t work,” she said. “We can’t feed our family.”

She added the government employees make decisions for the people in the state that don’t apply to them.

“It’s not fair that they’re getting checks and we’re not,” the woman said.

