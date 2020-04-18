https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/san-francisco-will-require-face-coverings-masks-essential-businesses-public-transit/

(LOS ANGELES TIMES) San Francisco and other Bay Area counties issued orders Friday to require residents and workers to wear face coverings in essential businesses and when riding public transportation or in taxis.

Dr. Grant Colfax, the San Francisco director of public health, said at a news conference that the orders will not replace the six-foot physical distancing requirement.

When stay-at-home orders are eventually relaxed, “by then people will already be in the habit of wearing face coverings,” Colfax said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

