http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HPCE4scJC7M/

CLOSE

Buy Photo A woman fills her car with gas in Delavan. This week, gas prices have fallen to around 90 cents, or less, at some stations in Wisconsin. (Photo: Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

If you’re out and about today, Ole and Lena’s Fuel Depot, in Wautoma, is selling regular unleaded gasoline for 89 cents a gallon and midgrade for 86 cents, cash prices, according to Gasbuddy.com. The price is as low as 91 cents in other parts of the state, like Baraboo.

In the Milwaukee area, prices are ranging from 99 cents to $1.29 per gallon for regular unleaded, GasBuddy says.

Live Updates: Live coronavirus updates: Mike Pence will visit Madison ventilator manufacturer on Tuesday

Daily Digest: A daily digest of what you need to know about coronavirus in Wisconsin (April edition)

It appears the best deals are in Wautoma, 123 miles northwest of Milwaukee, where prices are hovering between 89 and 91 cents per gallon. One reader, however, said he filled his tank for 89 cents a gallon at Woodman’s Market in Waukesha on Thursday.

Normally, gas prices rise in the spring and summer when people drive more during warmer weather, so the demand is higher. But with millions of people off the road from coronavirus restrictions, demand for fuel has fallen.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

Read or Share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/money/2020/04/16/wisconsin-gas-prices-fall-below-90-cents-gallon/5143436002/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

