Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is holding a special on the Chinese Communist Party Saturday morning from 10 AM to noon Eastern.
On WarRoomPandemic and The Gateway Pundit.
The Enemy of the Chinese People — The Chinese Communist Party
The CCP is the enemy of the Chinese people. They’re the enemy of the US. They’re the enemy of mankind.
You may have no interest in the CCP, but they have an interest in you.
Bannon: #CCP is the enemy of the Chinese people. They’re the enemy of the US. They’re the enemy of mankind.
This Saturday morning with Stephen K. Bannon, Jack Maxey, Jason Miller, Raheem Kassam, and more.
Here is the livestream video:
