Just 45 percent of Los Angeles County residents have a job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published by the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research.

The data was pulled from Dornsife Center’s Understanding Coronavirus in America Study, which surveys nearly 5,500 adult residents of the U.S. about their perceptions and attitudes regarding the virus and how it is impacting their lives.

The latest survey was conducted April 1-14.

More than 25 million Americans have lost jobs since mid-March, when many states started implementing stay-at-home orders after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Sixty-one percent of Los Angeles County residents were employed in mid-March. The area has been hit hard by the pandemic, and people of color, women and those with lower levels of education have particularly been affected, per the study.

“Under normal circumstances losing a job without access to benefits would be bad enough, but in the current situation, chances of finding a new job are likely to be close to nonexistent,” Arie Kapteyn, director of the USC Dornsife Center, which administers the tracking survey, said in a statement. “These changes are nothing less than catastrophic for those affected.”

