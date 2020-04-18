https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/study-people-use-many-emojis-online-dating-profiles-perceived-less-intelligent/

(EDMONTON JOURNAL) Using lots of emojis in an online dating profile can turn potential matches away, according to a research project by a student at MacEwan University.

Darcy Raymond, a 26-year-old psychology student who graduates this spring, ran an exploratory study examining whether emoji use in dating profiles had an effect on perceived intelligence.

The experiment included seven types of profiles for participants to evaluate. One of them, the control, contained no emojis. Another consisted almost entirely of emojis. In the rest, emojis were used sparingly, randomly, redundantly and to replace words.

