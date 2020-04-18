https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/end-era-drudge-goes-full-leftie-loses-president-trump-go-pro-trump-news-instead/

Paul Sperry posted on The Drudge Report’s latest disingenuous headlines earlier this week.

Today President Trump agreed.
This is big news.
Drudge has been attacking President Trump for a couple years and spreading panic about the coronavirus for weeks.

Thank you President Trump!

For the record… The Drudge Report was once a huge part of our traffic. Today he links more to the far left outlets who are never honest.

To our readers — Go to Pro-Trump News instead.

