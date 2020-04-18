https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/end-era-drudge-goes-full-leftie-loses-president-trump-go-pro-trump-news-instead/

Paul Sperry posted on The Drudge Report’s latest disingenuous headlines earlier this week.

DISINGENUOUS DRUDGE: Headline “NO PEAK YET: U.S. deaths set single-day record” is sensationalistic & misleading. Deaths are a LAGGING indicator, by weeks. Daily new US cases of COVID-19 peaked April 4. New cases have been rolling over ever since. Deaths will follow the downtrend — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 15, 2020

Today President Trump agreed.

This is big news.

Drudge has been attacking President Trump for a couple years and spreading panic about the coronavirus for weeks.

I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies! https://t.co/L77SXS2mE8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

Thank you President Trump!

For the record… The Drudge Report was once a huge part of our traffic. Today he links more to the far left outlets who are never honest.

To our readers — Go to Pro-Trump News instead.

