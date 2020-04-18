https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/lied-ihme-lied-fauci-bought-lies-latest-international-study-shows-covid-19-mortality-rate-0-2-not-3-4-gateway-pundit-ones-catch/

One month ago on March 17th The Gateway Pundit reported:

REMEMBER: WHO leader, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, fomented a global panic when he claimed the COVID-19 had a 3.4% mortality rate and then compared that number to the annual estimated seasonal flu mortality rate of 0.1%.

As we reported in early March, the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, claimed in a press conference on March 3rd that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was hundreds of times more deadly than the fatality rate of the common seasonal flu.

The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

But the WHO’s claims about the coronavirus were completely inaccurate.

There have been several studies that show the mortality rate of the coronavirus is much closer to the seasonal flu than was being reported.

A eport by Justin Silverman and Alex Washberne on COVID-19 and featured in The Economist earlier this week found that the coronvirus is widespread in the US. The authors argue that 28 million Americans have or have had the coronavirus. If this study is accurate then the mortality rate of the coronavirus is 0.1%.

Another study by Stanford University researchers this week found that the Coronavirus is far more widespread than previously known and thus far less dangerous. The data indicated that there are between 50 to 80-fold more infections than confirmed cases.

And now another study was recently conducted in Scotland, Denmark and Finland. The results were published at CovModel.org.

The Infection Fatality Ratio (IFR) in Denmark is estimated 0.21%. The IFR is seven times lower are estimated for Finland and Scotland.

In March the world was fooled by the WHO and top researchers to believe the coronavirus was hundreds of times more dangerous than a seasonal flu.

This was the fault of the WHO, the Imperial College researchers, the extremely unreliable IHME and government officials like Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

Fauci and Birx urged President Trump to lockdown the US economy based on their faulty models and fraudulent information.

The Gateway Pundit called the bluff over a month ago.

More from Dr. Bostom.

