President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move Lady Gaga calls WHO chief a ‘superstar’ McCarthy says he supports incorporating hospital funding into small business aid package MORE went after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLady Gaga calls WHO chief a ‘superstar’ McCarthy says he supports incorporating hospital funding into small business aid package Trump criticizes Pelosi over stalemate on small business loan funds MORE (D-Calif.) in a tweet late Friday, attacking the Democratic leader as “an incompetent political hack” and calling on her to return to Washington as lawmakers wrestle over another coronavirus relief bill.

Trump shared a tweet criticizing Pelosi over her appearance on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden earlier this week. In the clip, Pelosi shows off a stockpile of ice cream packed in her kitchen freezer in San Francisco, noting, “This is something you can get through the mail.”

“An incompetent political hack! Come back to Washington & take care of our great American workers,” Trump tweeted.

The president’s tweet echoed criticism he leveled at the Democratic leader earlier Friday during a White House coronavirus briefing, when he accused Pelosi of “not doing her job” and called on her to “come back” to Washington to hammer out a deal.

The president has blamed Democrats for a stalemate over a deal for new funds aimed at helping small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think the Democrats are going to do it. Look, Nancy Pelosi, she’s away on vacation or something and she should come back,” Trump said at the briefing Friday. “She should come back and get this done. I don’t know why she’s not coming back. The fact is, she’s not doing her job and there’s nothing unusual about that for her.”

Republicans have offered to provide an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that was set up under the $2.2 trillion relief package passed by Congress and signed by Trump last month. Democrats, however, have pushed to reform the program and provide another $250 billion for hospitals and state and local governments as well as an increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help low-income families.

The small-business loan program ran out of funds on Thursday without a deal for additional money.

“Now in the implementation, there is need for more money. We subscribe to that, we want to have more money for small business, we believe in that, the entrepreneurial spirit of America is so important,” Pelosi said during an interview on MSNBC on Friday night. “But it is also important to have funds for those on the front lines, the health care workers, the police and fire, EMS folks and all those who really need help as they try to save lives.”

“So we’re hoping that we can come to an agreement,” she added.

Trump maintained during the briefing Friday evening that the small-business loan program was running “flawlessly,” despite reports of glitches and other issues affecting the rollout earlier this month, and he indicated he believed $250 billion would be enough for the program.

“It’s going to get us to a point that’s going to be rather beautiful,” Trump told reporters. “It could be that they want more but maybe at a certain point we’re going to stop.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyMcCarthy says he supports incorporating hospital funding into small business aid package Freedom Caucus chair calls for GOP to reject additional funds for state, local governments Top Republican voices skepticism of rule change to allow remote voting MORE (R-Calif.) told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that he would support additional funding for hospitals in a package aimed at helping small businesses, saying he discussed the potential pairing with Trump at the White House on Thursday.

During her appearance on “The Late Late Show” on Tuesday night, Pelosi noted that she has been “in conversation all day with my members, with scientists, with people of faith, with elected officials” to discuss a path forward amid the coronavirus crisis.

She also called for additional testing that public health officials say will be essential to safely reopen the country while avoiding a resurgence of virus cases.

Multiple GOP lawmakers have invoked Pelosi’s appearance on the program to call on Democrats to pass a clean-funding bill.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioThe 10 small-business heroes of the coronavirus pandemic (so far) China hawks flex muscle amid coronavirus fallout 13 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE (R-Fla.) posted a video offering to provide the Democratic leader ice cream from his own freezer.

“I will give you all the ice cream I have in here, Madame Speaker, if you will fund small business and stop holding it hostage,” Rubio stated.

