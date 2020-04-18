http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uKxHj6RKOPI/493414-why-donald-trump-needs-to-worry-about-his-odds-with-florida-voters

Since 1900, Floridians have voted for the winning president 76 percent of the time. In 2020, any hopes of Republicans retaining the White House rest on Florida. The state is the largest bellwether in national politics. Its 29 electoral votes have been the deciding factor in numerous federal elections. In 2016, Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move Lady Gaga calls WHO chief a ‘superstar’ McCarthy says he supports incorporating hospital funding into small business aid package MORE won Florida by a little more than one point. In 2018, Ron DeSantis won governor by less than half of one point.

While Trump enjoys a strong approval rating in Florida, the Real Clear Politics average has him losing the state to Joe Biden by the same less than half of one point that Ron beat Andrew Gillum. An atrociously irresponsible response to the coronavirus, by both the president and governor, could turn Florida blue for the first time since 2012, when Barack Obama won the state by less than one point.

Before the coronavirus, Trump repeatedly took credit for bolstering an economy that began its recovery under Obama. Supporters at campaign rallies and viewers tuning into his press briefings were told otherwise. They were told that Trump deserved all the credit for the strength of our economy. They were told that he and he alone kicked our economy to high gear and that nothing could stop it in its tracks.

Once his administration became aware of the potential danger of a pandemic, they should have started to manage a response. Instead, Trump and his administration politicized the outbreak, choosing to inflame culture wars and deny science, instead of preparing for an impending disaster. The number of deaths the country is witnessing could have been much lower had the White House acted sooner.

Instead of finding a way to get more tests, Trump went to Florida and held fundraisers and met with rich donors, all while the coronavirus spread across the country killing Americans. Instead of taking action like urging DeSantis to shut down the beaches and limit social gatherings in Florida, Trump went on television to ignorantly compare the coronavirus to the flu and mock doctors begging for supplies.

Republican governors and members of Congress followed in his lead. Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida wore a gas mask on the House floor to vote on relief funding just days before one of his own constituents died from the coronavirus. Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney Mick MulvaneyHouse GOP lawmakers urge Senate to confirm Vought One year in, Democrats frustrated by fight for Trump tax returns Meadows joins White House in crisis mode MORE accused the media of “exaggerating” the danger of the coronavirus after receiving multiple briefings on its threat and being tested twice.

Not to be outdone by his friends in Washington, DeSantis removed the state surgeon general from a cabinet meeting on the coronavirus after the doctor said that social distancing measures were necessary until there is a vaccine. He followed that up by declaring World Wrestling Entertainment, owned by the husband of a major Republican donor to Florida, an “essential business” to allow it to continue operations.

Republicans in Florida may tolerate the antics of Trump, but they will not tolerate him putting their lives at risk, especially since the state is flush with an elderly population that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus. While governors across the country have seen double digit increases in their approval ratings, DeSantis has seen his approval rating fall from where it was at the start of the year. These numbers should terrify the president. It shows that all of the disinformation in the world cannot cover up the incompetence and cruelty exhibited by his response to the coronavirus.

Republicans in Washington and the governor of Florida have made the ultimate gamble. They are playing Russian roulette with the lives of Americans. Trump is not nearly as concerned with protecting the health of grandmothers and grandfathers as he is with protecting the bank accounts of millionaires and billionaires. This may be the watershed moment that finally exposes Trump and leads to his downfall. The only problem is that he and DeSantis have to keep us alive. If we can make it to this fall, Trump may be looking at the election that ends his time in the White House.

Michael Starr Hopkins is the founder of Northern Starr Strategies and the host of “The Starr Report” podcast. Follow his updates @TheOnlyHonest.

